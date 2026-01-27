Deion Sanders Responds to Shedeur Sanders' Pro Bowl Announcement

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been named to the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl roster as a replacement selection. There has been reaction all across social media, from the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback’s family to former and current NFL players.

Deion’s Social Media Reaction

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Following the news that Shedeur Sanders was named a Pro Bowler, his dad, Colorado coach Deion Sanders posted a reaction on his social media. While not directly mentioning the Pro Bowl news, the message seems to be about his son, Shedeur Sanders.

“God is so darn good!!! That’s why we praise god morning, noon and night!,” Deion Sanders posted on X. “Lord we thank you for it all.”

Deion ended this posted tagging Shedeur, Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo Sanders, Deiondra Sanders, and Shelomi Sanders.

“Congratulations Shedeur,” Deiondra Sanders posted on social media. “What god got for you is for you.”

Shedeur Sanders was one of, if not the most talked about rookies in 2025. He played the previous two seasons for Colorado, where he threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Shedeur was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a big reason why the Buffs went from winning just one game the year before he got there in 2022 to nine games in 2024.

After his time in Boulder was done following Colorado's 2024 season, Shedeur was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Negative Social Media Reaction to Sanders’ Pro Bowl Selection

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Shedeur being selected to the Pro Bowl comes as a surprise after looking at his stats in his rookie season. In eight games played this season, Shedeur threw for 1,400 yards on 56.6 percent completion with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His quarterback rating (QBR) was a lowly 18.9, the lowest out of any quarterback in the league that played in at least seven games.

The format for the Pro Bowl and how players get selected has changed dramatically over the years. With it being the week before the Super Bowl, players that were voted in but are playing in the big game do not participate. Furthermore, there isn’t an actual Pro Bowl game anymore and the “game” is a bunch of mini-games.

Former NFL linebacker and three-time Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman gave his thoughts on the state of the Pro Bowl on his X account.

“I have a Pro Bowl helmet that I walk by almost everyday. It’s signed by some of the best players in the history of the NFL,” Merriman said. “The Pro Bowl use to be a badge of honor and respected. Things have changed.”

Shedeur Sanders didn't appear to have a Pro Bowl worthy season, but if players keep declining invites due to being in the Super Bowl, injury rehab, or other reasons, this type of situation will continue.

There are clearly players that flat-out turn down Pro Bowl invites and get a head start on their offseason. Just last season, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who weren't even in the Super Bowl, declined their Pro Bowl invites. They finished top two in MVP voting a week later.

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers (44) carries the ball against AFC linebacker Zaire Franklin of the Indianapolis Colts (44) during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor weighed in his Pro Bowl opinion on X.

“No hate but the Pro Bowl a joke lol,” Eluemunor said. “A top LT in the NFL hasn’t made one yet but if you’re popular you get in. Laughable at this point.”