Breaking Down Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders' Challenging Schedule
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-2 following a win at home against the Wyoming Cowboys. It was a must-win for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, but their schedule only gets harder from here.
Colorado has completed its non-conference games, going 2-1, and will now focus on the Big 12 conference moving forward. The Buffaloes have three ranked opponents on their schedule, all of which will be the next three games. In the order that Colorado will face them, where do the Buffaloes’ opponents rank in the updated AP Top-25 Poll?
No. 25 BYU Cougars
The No. 25 BYU Cougars have entered the top-25 for the first time this season after a win against the East Carolina Pirates. The Cougars have received votes throughout the beginning of the season, but ahead of week 5, BYU made the rankings.
The Cougars are undefeated and have limited their opponents to no more than 13 points, while the offense has scored no less than 27 points. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier is coming off a strong performance, and with a well-rounded team, the Cougars are having a strong start to the season.
BYU will open conference play against Colorado on Sept. 27 at 8:15 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.
No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs
In week 6, the Buffaloes will face the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs, a team also entering the Top 25 for the first time this season. The Horned Frogs are 3-0 and have had some big wins this season. The 35-24 win over the SMU Mustangs helped push TCU into the rankings, but the team has received votes throughout the season.
TCU’s dynamic offense is leading to wins and showing why the Horned Frogs are tough competitors in the Big 12. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has already reached 1,000 passing yards in just three games. The program also has three running backs with over 100 rushing yards.
TCU and Colorado will face off on Oct. 4, and it will be an away game for the Buffaloes.
No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones
The toughest scheduled matchup for the Colorado Buffaloes will be in week 7 against the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State started as No. 22 and has gradually risen in the rankings each week. The Cyclones have had some big wins this season, including against Kansas State and in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Iowa State’s defense is having a standout performance, making stops when needed. Before facing Colorado, the Cyclones will play the Arizona Wildcats and the Cincinnati Bearcats. Colorado will host Iowa State on Oct. 11.
Other Opponents Receiving Votes
Utah Utes
Though unranked, Utah received 45 votes and could end up in the Top-25 by the time the Utes face the Buffaloes on Oct. 25. Utah is coming off a tough loss against Texas Tech, 34-10. It was Utah’s first loss of the season, but the other three games have all been blowout wins for the Utes.
Arizona State Sun Devils
The Sun Devils are right behind Utah with 30 votes. The Colorado Buffaloes will not face Arizona State until Nov. 22 at Folsom Field, and the Sun Devils will face several tough opponents beforehand. Some of the top teams Arizona State will face are the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs, the Utah Utes, and the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Sun Devils are 3-1, but have a conference win under their belt. As conference play heats up, Arizona State could prove to be a top team.