What Diego Pavia Said About Deion Sanders Has Colorado Fans Buzzing

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is known to be honest, and the same goes on the recruiting as well. Before joining the Buffaloes, Sanders coached the Jackson State Tigers for two seasons, and he coached former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State before they joined Colorado to turn the program around.

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist, Diego Pavia appeared on the “Pivot Podcast” with ESPN’s Ryan Clark and recalled a conversation when he was being recruited by Sanders. "Coach Prime" offered Pavia when he was at Jackson State, but the coach was open about his son being the starter.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Coach Prime offered me at Jackson State, but he was so real, and he was like, ‘Hey, we’re looking for a backup. You ain’t playing over my son even if he gets hurt.' I’m like, at least he’s real, you know?” Pavia said.

Sanders was committed to starting his son, and in the end, it worked out for the Colorado Buffaloes. After two years with Jackson State, the quarterback developed and transferred to Colorado. The Buffaloes went from a one-win team to a 9-4 program within two seasons, earning Colorado national attention.

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pavia went on a different path, playing for New Mexico State for two seasons before transferring to Vanderbilt. In his second season with the Commodores, he helped lead the team to a 10-2 record and is a candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

How Deion Sanders’ Honesty Translates To Building Colorado’s Roster

While Sanders’ comment towards Pavia could be seen as a poor recruiting method, the coach did not waste Pavia’s time. The honesty from Sanders is what will continue to separate

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although Colorado’s recruiting has been scrutinized in the Sanders era due to the lack of commits, incoming players join the program understanding their role. While Sanders may have been firmer on his son playing over Pavia, the coach is honest with players on whether they have a chance to play or not.

One of the biggest aspects of Colorado’s recruitment strategy is that Sanders and the Buffaloes look for players to make an instant impact as true freshmen.

Sanders' honesty goes beyond just recruiting. He is also a coach who holds his players accountable, no matter their role on the team. Wide receiver Omarion Miller led the team in receiving yards in 2025 and was a major role player on the offense. His playmaking abilities kept the team in games despite their record.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

No matter Miller’s talent, Sanders benched the wide receiver for being late to a team meeting. Sanders could have let their best receiving threat start, but as a leader, he benched Miller. By holding his team accountable, Sanders ensures that not only are talented players on the field, but that they are also dedicated to growing the program.

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the season 3-9 and need a big turnaround. The way that will happen is for Sanders to stay honest with his team, hold the players accountable, and build a roster that will lead the program to the most success.

