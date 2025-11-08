Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reveals Emotional Magnitude Of Shedeur Sanders' Surprise Visit

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders further delved into his son and former quarterback Shedeur Sanders' surprise visit to Boulder. "Coach Prime" acknowledged that reuniting hit him hard, as Shedeur had long been away in his NFL career.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Saturday was a low point in coach Deion Sanders' time with the Colorado Buffaloes, but it brought about a reunion he'll never forget.

When former Colorado quarterback, Cleveland Browns rookie and son Shedeur Sanders waltzed into his office last week, "Coach Prime" broke into unexpected emotion. Then, he got to take one more signature sideline walk before the Buffaloes faced the Arizona Wildcats last Saturday.

In a recent interview with Romi Bean of CBS Sports Colorado, Sanders got vulnerable when discussing the long-awaited time with his son.

Coach Prime 'In Tears' During Shedeur Reunion

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social medi
"Oh my god," Sanders said. "It was great because I hadn't seen my son in a long time. We've never been apart that long. I don't think people understand, I've always had those guys. . . For him to take a jet to come here and see pops, I was in tears. We didn't show that part, but it got me, it touched me."

Shedeur traveled to Boulder on his bye week with the Browns and gave his father a moment for the ages, having spent many months away to focus on his NFL career. Even when "Coach Prime" dealt with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, he kept it secret from Shedeur so that he wouldn't be deterred from his hopes to play Cleveland.

The only sign of Shedeur at Folsom Field was his No. 2 jersey, now retired and enshrined above the concourse. It's been a difficult season for Colorado, but "Coach Prime" found solace in seeing his son and former quarterback once more.

Deion Sanders Navigating Life Without Family

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game a
Sanders discussed reuniting with Shedeur after the Buffs' blowout loss to Arizona. He loosened his brow and acknowledged that blood is thicker than the muddy waters Colorado currently finds itself in.

"That (pregame) walk isn't about nothing but him," Sanders said. "I'm praying for him during the whole walk, making sure he's focused and locked in. He came and got treatment, worked out, but that's beside the point. I'm just happy to see my kids whenever I get the opportunity to see them. I'm still a dad."

Sanders had been a father-coach to Shedeur since their time at Trinity Christian High School, through years at Jackson State and then to Boulder with the Buffs. It's been a difficult period of adjustment for "Coach Prime," but players like wide receiver Isaiah Hardge have carried on the traditional pregame walk.

On Verge Of Browns Breakthrough, Shedeur Sanders Comes Home

NFL Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the game between the Arizona Wildcats against the Colorado Buffaloes
Shedeur kept cool when discussing the plan to return, but he knew the impact it would have on his father.

"The plan wasn’t to go at all. I was a little mad I was a little cooked because I’m dealing with this back stuff. . . One morning, I just thought about it. ‘What if I just fly to Boulder and go back home same day?'" Sanders said in a YouTube video released by Studstillviewz.

With momentum mounting that he'll soon see playing time for the Browns, Shedeur needed a moment of comfort. In an escape from cold Cleveland, he came back to the place where he dominated in two seasons as quarterback and made countless memories with his dad.

"And then on top of that, family means everything," Sanders said. "It’s certain key moments in life, it’s priceless. That’s behind everything. You know, I need love, I need to be around family, so I wanted to just come back home."

HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

