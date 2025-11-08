Deion Sanders Reveals Intriguing New Plan For Freshman Quarterback Julian Lewis
Any plans to give true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis a redshirt this season are now seemingly out the window.
Prior to Lewis' first career start against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, TNT Sports' Jared Greenberg reported that Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders plans on sticking with his rookie quarterback for the rest of the regular season. If Lewis indeed starts (or simply plays) against the Arizona State Sun Devils (Nov. 22) and Kansas State Wildcats (Nov. 29), he wouldn't qualify for a redshirt.
In the first half of his first college start, Lewis completed 11-of-18 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown, a 9-yard strike to wide receiver Joseph Williams, behind a depleted offensive line. He threw for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats last week.
No Redshirt For Julian Lewis?
Lewis and "Coach Prime" are seemingly prioritizing experience with their decision to keep the freshman on the field for Colorado's final few games. Barring transfer, Lewis is expected to earn the starting quarterback job next season.
"Coach Prime" was asked about Lewis potentially taking a redshirt following last week's loss to Arizona.
"I don't know his thought process or his parents. I have no idea. I just control what we would control," Sanders said. "He's a worker. He's going to try his best to get it done. But I'm glad we got to that conclusion... You gotta understand, I'm for the kids. If that's (redshirt) what they want, that's what they get. I'm not going to mandate you gotta play. Whatever's best for these young men's careers, I'm for that."
Veteran Kaidon Salter began the season as Colorado's starting quarterback but largely struggled in eight games under center, completing only 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,242 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 293 yards and five touchdowns.
Julian Lewis' New Colorado Outlook
Lewis and the Buffs are seemingly building toward next year with hopes of reaching a bowl game now slim. Nearly a full month of starts should give Lewis some valuable experience and confidence heading into an important offseason for the talented quarterback.
"He's a young kid and is gonna make young kid mistakes, but it's up to the staff to get him prepared, to get him ready so he can be concise and precise," Sanders said. "He has to make quick reads and get the ball out of and run when he feels pressure, and just be himself. Just do what you've been doing your whole life."
Keeping Colorado's other young offensive weapons together this offseason will also be important for "Coach Prime" to continue building around Lewis. Wide receivers Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. have both played considerable snaps as freshmen this season and should be key to Colorado's offense next season.