Deion Sanders Offers To Help Colorado Walk-On With NFL Aspirations

Long snapper Kameron Hawkins has a valuable supporter on his side as he looks to take the next step in his football career.

After announcing his decision to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, Hawkins received a kind message from Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on social media. "Coach Prime" added Hawkins from the transfer portal two years ago and was rewarded with 224 long snaps on punts and field goal/PAT attempts.

"My man you have no idea of how much I’m gonna miss u , your focus, your leadership & your Consistency!" Sanders commented on Hawkins' post. "I’m proud of the Man U are and If u need any help with anything I gotcha."

Hawkins becomes the third Colorado player to declare for the NFL Draft, joining wide receiver Sincere Brown and center Zarian McGill.

Kameron Hawkins' NFL Draft Announcement

A California native who spent his first three college seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, Hawkins now has his sights on playing at the next level.

"Throughout my life, college football has been one of the best accomplishments," Hawkins wrote on X. "I give all the praise and glory to God for blessing me with the perserverance, courage, health, and opportunity to pursue my dreams. Without him, I am nothing. I am grateful for my faith, which has guided me through all the trails and tribulations that I endured."

Hawkins also thanked his family, teammates and "Coach Prime" for helping support his college football career.

"I am grateful for every teammate that I have had along my journey," Hawkins continued. "All of you pushed me to be better on and off the field, through the wins and the losses. The unbreakable bonds we built will stay with me for a lifetime.

"To Coach Prime and everyone at Colorado, thank you for everything! Thank you for taking a chance on a young man that was only seeking an opportunity, and believing in me. Your trust, wisdom, and support means more than you know. You challenged me to grow as a player, a leader, and a man, and for that I am forever thankful. Love you 2 life! With that, I am declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft."

Projecting Kameron Hawkins' NFL Future

After watching four players get drafted this past April, there's a decent chance that Colorado won't have a player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Brown, McGill and Hawkins were all strong contributors this past season, but each appears headed for an undrafted free-agent deal.

Cornerback DJ McKinney began the season as a projected first-round NFL Draft pick, but it's currently unclear whether he'll stay at the college level for another year or declare. Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton could end up being the next Colorado player drafted, assuming he declares after next season.

At least compared to last year, it may be an uneventful draft for Colorado without any true locks.