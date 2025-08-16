Deion Sanders Reveals New Peggy-Centered Goal For 2025 Colorado Buffaloes
While the Colorado Buffaloes accomplished their goal of getting 100-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom to a bowl game last season, their losing effort against BYU in the Alamo Bowl didn't make for an enjoyable plane ride back to Boulder.
After some reflection, coach Deion Sanders now has his sights on not only reaching a bowl game but also winning it. "Coach Prime" shared his new goal for Colorado's 2025 season on Friday during the Buffs' annual kickoff luncheon.
"Last year, the goal was to get 'Miss Peggy' to a bowl game. That was the goal," Sanders said, per a video posted to Colorado's social media channels. "We did that. But when I'm talking to God, he told me I got to be more specific. This year, we want to get 'Miss Peggy' to a bowl game — and win."
The Buffs have played in only four bowl games since 2007, including three trips to the Alamo Bowl, and haven't won a postseason game since 2004, when they beat UTEP in the now-defunct Houston Bowl. Current Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt quarterbacked Colorado and took home Offensive MVP honors.
Since arriving in Boulder three years ago, "Coach Prime" has formed a close relationship with "Miss Peggy," who has attended CU football games and other athletic events since the 1940s.
"She is the epitome of CU Buffs. She's the epitome of Buff Nation," Sanders said last season. "She is the rock that holds us all together, and I'm thankful to know her. I really am."
Along with getting to and winning a bowl game, the Buffs have aspirations to win the Big 12 Conference. Colorado came up just short of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game last season, but "Coach Prime" believes the Buffs are a better overall team entering 2025.
Battling quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis have both performed well in fall camp, Jordan Seaton is expected to become one of college football's top offensive tackles, and cornerback DJ McKinney has drawn plenty of praise from coaches. Plus, wide receiver Omarion Miller is now healthy and looking stronger than ever.
"We want to win at all costs," Sanders said at Big 12 media days. "We want to be in that (Big 12) championship game, not here in The Star, but over in that other big house that Jerry's built (AT&T Stadium in Dallas). That's what we want to do, and that's what we're gearing up for. That's all we're playing for. We play to win. We don't just play to compete."
The road to getting "Miss Peggy" a bowl game victory begins on Aug. 29 when Colorado hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.