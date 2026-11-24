The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 season can officially be considered a failure. After bowl hopes and beyond were floating around this new-look roster in the offseason, Colorado lost any chances at bowl eligibility by falling to 4-7 on the year in a loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

There have been a plethora of things wrong with the Buffs this season, and it would be impossible to truly give each issue the time it warrants. However, these three factors were perhaps the biggest contributors to Colorado’s struggles this season.

Poor rhythm maintenance

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a variety of reasons, the Buffaloes never could get all three phases of their game operating at full capacity at any given time this season. That was an enormous issue in and of itself, as Colorado always had one of its units holding it back.

To begin the year, Colorado’s offense and special teams were disastrous despite their defense playing at a level near the top of the Big 12. The specialists figured things out after a few games, but the offensive struggles continued late into the season.

Although they never completely went away, the Buffaloes did see some improvement offensively with the explosion of wide receiver Joseph Williams. However, Colorado’s defense ran into issues down the stretch, and those issues led to a total collapse against the Bearcats. The Buffaloes’ inability to build on wins and maintain momentum from unit to unit was immensely costly this season.

The injury bug

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes do have the excuse of the injury bug to blame for some of their issues, though. Most notably, star receiver transfer Danny Scudero missed nearly the entire season, and even when he did play in the first few games, he was a shell of his former self.

Other Buffs that missed substantial time due to injury this season were offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter, linebacker Tyler Martinez, safety Naeten Mitchell, running back Micah Welch, tight end Zach Atkins, wide receiver Kam Perry, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., quarterback Julian Lewis and edge rusher Lamont Lester, among others.

Colorado’s struggles can’t be solely attributed to its injury concerns, but the Buffaloes certainly weren’t helped by those constant setbacks.

The quarterback room

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes’ quarterback room has been a touchy subject this season, as it immediately took an indescribable blow with the passing of Dominiq Ponder within the first month of the players’ time on campus. Though he wasn’t expected to be the starter, there would have been a realistic chance of him getting a shot with the struggles of Colorado’s other signal-callers this year.

Lewis was timid and unprepared through the first four games of the season, which led to his benching. After that, Isaac Wilson has been a turnover machine, throwing the most interceptions in the Big 12 (12) despite starting just seven games. True freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne has seen limited action, but he’s looked rough around the edges when throwing the ball.

Quarterback is the most important position in sports, and unfortunately for Colorado this season, it was its weakest.

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