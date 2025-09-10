What Deion Sanders Said About Colorado's Upcoming Matchup with Houston
The Colorado Buffaloes enter their first conference test of the season at 1-1. After a tough loss at home to Georgia Tech to open the season and a dominating win over Delaware, Colorado now faces the challenge of stepping into Big 12 play.
For Sanders, the trip to Houston carries both opportunity and urgency as Colorado looks to establish their man under center and prove they're capable of competing in one of this season's most talent-rich conferences in the FBS.
Speaking at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Sanders made it clear that the Cougars are a formidable opponent.
“Good team, we’re playing 2-0, doing some remarkable things offensively, moving the ball,” Sanders said. “A running back that can flat out hit it — when he hits it, he’s out of there. And some receivers that can get the job done. Defensively, they’ve got some guys that can cover. Hopefully, we’re able to run the ball and have a balanced attack. But it’s going to be a good game.”
Sanders also mentioned some of the recruiting benefits that come with playing in Houston as the Buffaloes look to take advantage of the road trip.
Declaring a Quarterback
If Colorado hopes to compete in the Big 12 this season, finding stability at quarterback will be key. Reports emerged this week that Ryan Staub, who impressed with 157 yards and two touchdowns against Delaware, is expected to start Friday against Houston.
Sanders, however, wasn’t ready to confirm anything.
Although he acknowledged that Staub has taken the majority of first-team reps, he emphasized that his final decision is still pending. When asked about the importance of naming a clear starter, Sanders pushed back.
“What does a solidified quarterback look like?” he asked.
It was a notable response, considering the Buffs had an unquestioned leader in Shedeur Sanders last season. This year, however, presents a whole different dynamic. For now, Sanders seems comfortable with the options he has at his disposal.
“I feel confident with the dice I’m shaking,” Sanders said.
Still, the uncertainty adds intrigue. Staub’s poise and efficiency against Delaware have fueled fan excitement, while Kaidon Salter’s dual-threat ability gives Colorado an element of unpredictability that could give the offense a higher ceiling. How Sanders balances those options Friday night will go a long way in shaping the Buffs’ Big 12 trajectory.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
Defending the Run Game
Beyond the quarterback debate, the Buffs face another pressing concern heading into Houston: stopping the run.
Georgia Tech gashed Colorado in Week 1, and while Delaware posed less of a threat, Houston presents a far different challenge.
The Cougars’ backfield is explosive, capable of flipping momentum with a single big play. Containing the run will be essential if Colorado hopes to control tempo and keep its defense off the field.
For a Buffs team still working to establish an identity on defense, the matchup offers a chance to show real growth. A strong performance up front could not only keep Colorado in the game but also set a tone for the rest of the conference schedule.
Recruiting Ground
Sanders also pointed to recruiting as another important layer to the trip. For Colorado, playing in Houston is an opportunity to strengthen ties in one of the most football-talent-rich regions in the country.
“I can’t wait to get to Houston,” he said. “It’s a tremendous recruiting ground for us. Texas period, so we love to go down there and play.”
The Lone Star State has long been a recruiting pipeline for top programs, and Sanders’ growing brand gives Colorado a chance to make new connections and strengthen existing ones.
While the Buffaloes' Big 12 opener comes with questions still swirling about its quarterback situation and defensive consistency, Sanders’ confidence remains steady.
If the Buffs expect to earn the upset, they'll need both offensive balance and defensive discipline to take down a Cougars team eager to protect its home turf.
Kickoff between Colorado and Houston is set for Friday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. MT and will air live on ESPN.