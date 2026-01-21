The Three Biggest Games on Colorado Buffaloes Football's 2026 Schedule

Although their full slate of opponents has been known for some time, the Colorado Buffaloes received their complete 2026 Big 12 football schedule on Wednesday.

Coach Deion Sanders' fourth season at Colorado's helm will feature another challenging nonconference slate, a couple of notable reunions with former players and a manageable final month of the season. With a loaded incoming transfer class and a returning starting quarterback in Julian "JuJu" Lewis, the Buffs will look to bounce back from last year's 3-9 season.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Nothing will come easy, of course, but there is a road to getting back to another bowl game. Like every other year, the Buffs must take care of their should-win games, including their home opener against Weber State, and pull off an upset or two.

Below are the three biggest games on Colorado football's 2026 schedule:

At Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Sept. 5)

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite losing quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes and other key players from last season's nine-win campaign, Georgia Tech will likely be a heavy favorite in this season-opening matchup. Still, the Buffs nearly knocked off the Yellow Jackets to begin last season and should be out for some revenge in Atlanta.

This one might also mean a little more for Lewis and "Coach Prime." Lewis grew up in Georgia and Sanders played professionally for both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves.

Vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Oct. 3)

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire after the game at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

A matchup against the defending Big 12 champions should also be circled on the calendar. After picking up former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby and other talented pieces from the transfer portal, Texas Tech should be just as dangerous in 2026.

At Arizona State Sun Devils (Nov. 7)

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates after a first down during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Just over a month after visiting the Baylor Bears and former Colorado playmaker Dre'lon Miller, the Buffs will take on another familiar face when they challenge wide receiver Omarion Miller and the Sun Devils on Nov. 7. Miller led the Buffs in receiving yards this past season before joining Arizona State, which went 8-5 in 2025, via the transfer portal.

Complete Look At Colorado Football's 2026 Schedule

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado football's newly-revealed 2026 schedule features three early Power Four road games, six total games at Folsom Field and a first-time trip to Cincinnati:

At Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Sept. 5)

Vs. Weber State Wildcats (Sept. 12)

At Northwestern Wildcats (Sept. 19)

At Baylor Bears (Sept. 26)

Vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Oct. 3)

Vs. Utah Utes (Oct. 17)

At Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 24)

Vs. Kansas State Wildcats (Oct. 31)

At Arizona State Sun Devils (Nov. 7)

Vs. Houston Cougars (Nov. 14)

At Cincinnati Bearcats (Nov. 21)

Vs. UCF Knights (Nov. 28)

"If anybody's built to reconcile and get this back on course, it's me," Sanders said in his final postgame press conference last season. "And I will do it if it's the last thing I do on Earth. Trust me when I tell you this was the Last Supper."