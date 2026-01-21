The Three Biggest Games on Colorado Buffaloes Football's 2026 Schedule
Although their full slate of opponents has been known for some time, the Colorado Buffaloes received their complete 2026 Big 12 football schedule on Wednesday.
Coach Deion Sanders' fourth season at Colorado's helm will feature another challenging nonconference slate, a couple of notable reunions with former players and a manageable final month of the season. With a loaded incoming transfer class and a returning starting quarterback in Julian "JuJu" Lewis, the Buffs will look to bounce back from last year's 3-9 season.
Nothing will come easy, of course, but there is a road to getting back to another bowl game. Like every other year, the Buffs must take care of their should-win games, including their home opener against Weber State, and pull off an upset or two.
Below are the three biggest games on Colorado football's 2026 schedule:
At Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Sept. 5)
Despite losing quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes and other key players from last season's nine-win campaign, Georgia Tech will likely be a heavy favorite in this season-opening matchup. Still, the Buffs nearly knocked off the Yellow Jackets to begin last season and should be out for some revenge in Atlanta.
This one might also mean a little more for Lewis and "Coach Prime." Lewis grew up in Georgia and Sanders played professionally for both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves.
Vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Oct. 3)
A matchup against the defending Big 12 champions should also be circled on the calendar. After picking up former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby and other talented pieces from the transfer portal, Texas Tech should be just as dangerous in 2026.
At Arizona State Sun Devils (Nov. 7)
Just over a month after visiting the Baylor Bears and former Colorado playmaker Dre'lon Miller, the Buffs will take on another familiar face when they challenge wide receiver Omarion Miller and the Sun Devils on Nov. 7. Miller led the Buffs in receiving yards this past season before joining Arizona State, which went 8-5 in 2025, via the transfer portal.
Complete Look At Colorado Football's 2026 Schedule
Colorado football's newly-revealed 2026 schedule features three early Power Four road games, six total games at Folsom Field and a first-time trip to Cincinnati:
- At Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Sept. 5)
- Vs. Weber State Wildcats (Sept. 12)
- At Northwestern Wildcats (Sept. 19)
- At Baylor Bears (Sept. 26)
- Vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Oct. 3)
- Vs. Utah Utes (Oct. 17)
- At Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 24)
- Vs. Kansas State Wildcats (Oct. 31)
- At Arizona State Sun Devils (Nov. 7)
- Vs. Houston Cougars (Nov. 14)
- At Cincinnati Bearcats (Nov. 21)
- Vs. UCF Knights (Nov. 28)
"If anybody's built to reconcile and get this back on course, it's me," Sanders said in his final postgame press conference last season. "And I will do it if it's the last thing I do on Earth. Trust me when I tell you this was the Last Supper."
