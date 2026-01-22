One Key Takeaway From Colorado Buffaloes’ Non-Conference Schedule

The Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 football schedule has been released, and it will not be an easy start for the program. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will not only open up the season on the road, but face two Power 4 non-conference opponents.

Colorado’s non-conference schedule will feature the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Northwestern Wildcats, and the Weber State Wildcats. The last time Colorado faced two Power 4 opponents on the road in its non-conference slate was in 1994.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colorado Buffaloes 1994 Non-Conference Schedule

In 1994, the Colorado Buffaloes kicked off the season with a similar schedule to the one they will have in 2026. After hosting Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin, and starting the season 2-0, Colorado hit the road to face two more competitive non-conference opponents.

The Buffaloes first faced the Michigan Wolverines, walking off with a 34-31 win. The following week, Colorado traveled to face the Texas Longhorns and won the game 34-31. Starting the season with not only four wins in a row, but two being road games, kicked off a stellar season for the Buffaloes.

After an impressive start to the season, Colorado went on to not only finish the season 11-1, but also ranked No. 3 in the final AP Top 25 Poll.

It has been over 30 years since the 1994 season, but history shows that Colorado has started the season with a tough road schedule and still went on to find success.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Non-Conference Schedule

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off their season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 5. The two faced off for the season opener in 2025, resulting in a Yellow Jacket win in Boulder. Georgia Tech went on to have a successful season, finishing with a 9-4 record, but Colorado could pull off a win and start the season on a high note.

Both Georgia Tech and Colorado’s roster will look different, notably at quarterback. The Yellow Jackets are replacing quarterback Haynes King and will have a quarterback competition for the starting role. Colorado opened the 2025 season with quarterback Kaidon Salter, but this year, quarterback Julian Lewis is set to open up as the team's starter.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Lewis spent his true freshman season developing, earning playing time in four games. If Lewis can go on the road and pull off a big win against a Power 4 program, he can create early momentum for the Colorado Buffaloes.

After the Buffaloes return home to face Weber State, Colorado will travel to Illinois to face the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wildcats will be coming off a 7-6 season in a tough Big Ten conference. The Buffaloes could earn an early win against a Power 4 program, showing that they are competitors ahead of their Big 12 conference schedule.

Why Colorado Can Open Up the Season in a Big Way

Coming off a three-win season and then opening up on the road against tough teams can be worrisome, but the Colorado Buffaloes start strong.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Lewis has appeared in four games, including two starts, this is the first time he will enter week 1 of the season as the starter. The Buffaloes’ offense will feature mostly newcomers with a new offensive coordinator as well. With new pieces all around on Colorado’s roster, opponents may not know fully what to expect, and the Buffaloes can walk off with some big wins to start the year.

When Sanders took over the program in 2023, the team’s first game of the season was on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs. Colorado won 45-42 against a ranked opponent, demonstrating that Sanders can lead the team to success no matter the opponent or location.

The Colorado Buffaloes have a chance to repeat history despite a challenging schedule to open the season, and start the year with momentum while proving they are tough competitors.

