What Deion Sanders Said About Coaching First Season Without Sons Shedeur, Shilo

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is entering his first season without sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, now both in the NFL. After Day 3 of training camp, 'Coach Prime' opened up to Asante Samuel about the emotional transition.

Ben Armendariz

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Deion Sanders is entering his third season as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, but 2025 will be the first time he’ll do it without his sons on the field.

Former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, now with the Cleveland Browns, and safety Shilo Sanders, recently signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both helped define Colorado’s identity during their two-year run under their father’s leadership.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterba
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Their presence, talent, and bond with their dad helped fuel Colorado’s meteoric rise back into the national spotlight.

But as Buff’s 2025 season approaches, that era of Colorado football officially comes to a close.

While it’s a fresh start for the Buffaloes, it’s also a deeply personal shift for "Coach Prime." The connection between father and sons was more than symbolic. It played out each week in one of college football’s most iconic rituals.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) ag
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before each game, Shedeur and his father would take their signature walk along the sideline. First as father and son, then returning as quarterback and coach.

This week, former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel caught up with Sanders on his Say What Needs To Be Said podcast to ask how he’s adjusting to life on the sideline without his sons.

“One of my kids, I’m not going to say who it was, came to me the other day and he said, ‘You know that walk you did with Shedeur—Shilo? You know we’re still gonna walk, right?'” Sanders recalled. “I said, ‘Boy, you trying to make me cry, man. I said go, you ain’t fitin’ to make me cry.’”

He laughed before adding, “But the best thing about it is, I don’t have to be coach and dad anymore. I just gotta be the coach.”

With fall camp officially underway in Boulder, Sanders is focused on building a new identity for the Buffs in 2025.

Colorado enters their second year under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Rob Livingston. Along with a veteran-laden defensive line and a deeper overall roster, Sanders believes the foundation is stronger than ever.

“Our first three practices have been phenomenal,” he said with enthusiasm. “And we’re gonna run that ball. Physical football. We’re gonna run it.”

Despite the heavy focus on defining a run game, the spotlight remains centered on one crucial question: who will take over as Colorado’s next starting quarterback?

The battle between dual-threat senior transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis has already become one of the most talked-about position competitions in college football after "Coach Prime" decided to send both of his quarterbacks to Big 12 Media Day last month.

Despite the uncertainty around who will start, when asked what he’s looking for in his next quarterback, "Coach Prime" didn’t mince words.

"I want them to be consistent. Completions, completions. I don’t need all of this, all of that—completions. We move chains—completions, completions,” he explained. “And I need leadership. I need these guys to believe that no matter what point in this game we are, that you can do this, that you’ve got this.”

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders added, “We’ve got two quarterbacks that are capable. I just want to see it consistently.”

With exactly four weeks until Colorado’s season opener against Georgia Tech on August 29 at Folsom Field, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs are laying the foundation for what fans hope will be a defining year for the program.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

