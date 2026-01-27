Deion Sanders Seeking Another Hire for Colorado's Coaching Staff
Coach Deion Sanders' staff overhaul is almost there.
He's looking for a new special teams coordinator to stabilize the Colorado Buffaloes' third dimension, according to a report by FootballScoop on Tuesday. A revamped roster, already adjusting to offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, will get to know another distinguished assistant this fall.
Coach Prime Seeking Special Teams Coordinator
Per John Brice of FootballScoop Sanders has already conducted interviews for the position. He's looking to replace Michael Pollock, who served as Colorado's special teams coordinator last season and has staffed alongside Coach Prime since 2021 at Jackson State.
Pollock wore several hats with the Tigers, including co-offensive coordinator. After following Sanders to Boulder, he spent two years in quality control before taking over and improving the Buffs' special teams last season. Brice's report did not indicate whether Pollock remains on Sanders' staff or was fired.
Colorado struggled mightily in kickoff coverage through Sanders' first two seasons, but Pollock successfully implemented transfer kicker Buck Buchanan to fix it. He ranked second in the Big 12 and 19th nationally with a 79.3 touchback percentage, booting 42 touchbacks that almost tripled Colorado's total from 2024 (15). At home, 94 percent of his kickoffs impaled the end zone.
Kicker Alejandro Mata and punter Damon Greaves were solid under Pollock's direction. Mata went 9-of-11 on kicks and 30-for-31 on extra points, finishing his Buffs career ninth all-time in points and first all-time in percentage (81.5) among kickers with 20-plus attempts.
Greaves earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention after tying for fourth in the conference with 13 punts of 50 or more yards. He volleyed the third-longest punt in team history, 67 yards against Delaware, and will return to Colorado next season.
Additionally, kick returner Quentin Gibson ranked second in the Big 12 in both total return yards and return average. For those contributions, he earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors.
However, other aspects of the Buffaloes' special teams left much to be desired. They ranked 109th of 136 programs in net punting (37.2 yards), had four kicks blocked and didn't return a kick or punt for a touchdown.
Colorado's New-Look Kicking Game
With Mata and Buchanan out of eligibility, the Buffs will have at least one new starting kicker next season. They landed Josh McCormick on Jan. 9, a senior with stops at Oregon State, William & Mary and most recently Grambling State.
Last season, he went 6-for-10 on field goals with a long of 52 and booted a 44-yard game-winner against Sanders' former school, Jackson State. McCormick tallied 34 touchbacks with William & Mary the season prior and even kicked off for OSU against Colorado in October 2022.
McCormick's strong-legged skillset would translate better as a kickoff specialist, and the Buffaloes may already have been rostering Mata's replacement. Redshirt freshman Elliot Arnold should heavily compete to kick field goals this fall.
Arnold attended McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, making 15 of 17 field goals and 41 of 43 extra points as a senior. He also registered an 85.7 touchback percentage, helping lead McCallie to a Division II Class AAA championship, and was a standout soccer player.
As a junior, Arnold drilled a 52-yard field goal that remains his career high. 247Sports Composite ranked the 5-10, 165-pounder 27th among kickers in the 2025 class. He joined Colorado as a preferred walk-on after receiving interest from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, TCU and others.
