Deion Sanders sends message to doubters: "Nobody wants to see us win"
Deion Sanders secured one of the most significant victories of his coaching career at Colorado with a dominant 48-21 win over previously unbeaten UCF.
This victory, in his second season with the Buffaloes, moves Colorado closer to national rankings and highlights their resurgence under Sanders’ leadership. Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, played a crucial role, throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Colorado’s win marks their third consecutive victory after a tough loss to Nebraska, showcasing the team’s resilience and ability to bounce back.
Despite entering the game as two-touchdown underdogs, Colorado delivered a strong performance, spearheaded by Travis Hunter. Hunter made an impact on both sides of the ball, recording a touchdown catch and an interception in the first half. His interception celebration, striking the iconic Heisman pose, sent a message about his confidence and candidacy for the prestigious award.
In the postgame press conference, Deion Sanders addressed the underdog narrative surrounding his team. "We are underdogs every week," he said, pointing out that the national media often doubts Colorado's chances. However, he made it clear that his team thrives in this environment and doesn’t let external opinions shake their confidence. He also called for fairness, urging the media to balance criticism with praise for his players, who have worked tirelessly to achieve success.
"Nobody wants to see us win, you know that, except for our fanbase, Sanders added. "Nobody, nationally, wants to see us get down. That's just the nature of the game. We're not mad about it. We're not upset about it. We know who we are. We know how we get down."
Sanders also reflected on his team’s mental toughness amid travel disruptions caused by Hurricane Helene. With practices moved to accommodate the weather, the team’s preparation took a hit, but Sanders praised his players for staying focused and coming together during the challenges. He emphasized how the players responded well to the situation, spending time together studying film and bonding, which translated into a unified effort on the field.
Travis Hunter explains why he's "Heisman Worthy" on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff
On the defensive side, Sanders acknowledged the threat posed by UCF's quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back RJ Harvey. Colorado’s defense aimed to stifle UCF’s running game, forcing them to adjust their strategy. The Buffaloes' ability to contain UCF’s offense, combined with their potent scoring ability, shifted the game in Colorado’s favor.
Sanders ended by expressing pride in his program's direction, attributing Colorado’s success to hard work, dedication, and the right personnel. While recognizing room for improvement, he believes the team is heading in the right direction.