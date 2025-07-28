Deion Sanders Shouts Out Randy Moss For 'Guidance' During Bladder Cancer Battle
After years of battling in the NFL, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss reunited over a common cause.
During Monday morning's long-awaited press conference, the first of fall in Boulder, "Coach Prime" and doctors shed light on his bout with bladder cancer -- a fight he won.
While intimately detailing his road to recovery, Sanders gave Moss his props for supporting him during the process. Moss, who was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2024, frequently reached out to Sanders.
"Randy Moss called me every other day to make sure I was straight," Sanders said. "Randy Moss prayed for me. He and his wife told me what I need to be doing. He's going through some very similar things. Randy Moss, man. I love him to life. Love him more than ever. Praying he can come up to a game this year.
"He gave me so much strength, so much guidance and so much love, respect and appreciation. Thank you, Randy, I really appreciate you, I really do."
When Moss was diagnosed with his rare form of cancer, the entire football world rallied around him. His "Moss Cancer" campaign took off, and the former wideout made an appearance at the NFL Honors award show that February
Moss had undergone hours of surgeries and procedures to remove the aggressive cancer, similar to that of Sanders's. He returned to ESPN television days after his NFL Honors spot for Super Bowl LIX.
Meanwhile, Sanders underwent a procedure to remove his bladder. The saga haunted his late spring and summer, and he missed a myriad of team-related events and recruiting visits.
At Big 12 Football Media Day, Sanders did not elaborate on his medical issues. But with a swathe of local media present, an emotional, choked-up Coach Prime sat strong after emerging victorious from a life-changing experience.
Sanders never reconsidered careers as his third year with the Buffs lies ahead in 2025.
"When we hear that 'C-word,' there is usually a life sentence attached to it, Sanders said. "But not this time."
Sanders and Moss are both Pro Football Hall of Famers, with careers that largely overlap. Moss is one of many friendships Sanders has maintained post-retirement, as both have histories as on-air talents for national networks.
Both Moss and Coach Prime acted as warriors through their battle with gastrointestinal cancers and are both well en route to finishing their strong careers. Sanders has plenty on his plate, as Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stands one month away.
In that span, Sanders must get to know over one dozen transfers who joined the Buffaloes this past spring. A quarterback battle between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis looms large, and rebuilt units up and down the roster will need proper evaluation.
However, Coach Prime has instilled faith in his coaching staff to keep the team in check while also not relinquishing any coaching duties.
"I won't have to rely on anybody," Sanders said. "I'm back, baby!"