Deion Sanders Update Amid Health Issue As Colorado Buffaloes Begin Practice

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has returned to Boulder after health issues kept him away from his team this offseason. 'Coach Prime' and the Buffaloes start training camp on Monday, July 28. Sanders is entering his third season as coach in Boulder.

Cory Pappas

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
A month later, Colorado and Coach Deion Sanders will kick off their season on Friday, August 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.

Deion Sanders Returns To Colorado After Health Issues Kept Him Away From Program

A welcome sight to many Colorado Buffaloes fans, Sanders and his son, Deion Sanders Jr. have landed in Colorado. Coach Prime hasn't been with his team in Boulder since April's spring game.

"Back in Colorado!" said Deion Sanders Jr. on his Instagram story.

Sanders's undisclosed health issue has caused him to miss some recruiting visits in June, as well as the Buffaloes' summer workouts and Colorado's youth football camps.

"You know I'm still going through something," Sanders said in a Well Off Media video before taking an ice bath with his daughter, Shelomi. "I ain't all the way recovered."

Year Three of Deion Sanders Era in Boulder

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Year three of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder is just about to get underway. Coach Prime was hired by Colorado prior to the 2023 season following a 1-11 Buffaloes 2022 campaign. As soon as Sanders took over, Colorado became a national story that caught the eyes of college football fans everywhere. 

It could not have got off to a better start for Sanders and the Buffaloes this season, as they started 3-0 and hosted College Gameday on campus before their rivalry game against Colorado State. Big-time celebrities and stars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Offset made their way to Boulder to see the Coach Prime led Buffaloes in action. 

However, things fells apart fast for Colorado after this 3-0 start. A demoralizing defeat to the Oregon Ducks started a stretch where the Buffaloes lost eight of their final nine games, finishing with a record of 4-8. 

Considering this was off the heels of a 1-11 season it wasn’t viewed as a failure, but the 3-0 start had people believing they were a legitimate threat to make some noise. 

Enter year two for Sanders. Expectations were a bit tempered for the 2024 season considering the way the 2023 season played out. The Buffaloes had a huge bounce back season and went 9-3 in the regular season and earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl. 

A New Look Colorado Buffaloes Team

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech. / Stephen Garcia/ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy and quarterback Shedeur Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Buffaloes had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Hunter being taken No. 2 overall and Sanders in the fifth round. 

Now in 2025, Coach Prime will have to do it without his top two players from a season ago. The Buffaloes will hand over the offense to quarterback Kaiden Salter. Salter is entering his fifth season in college football and first in Boulder. Salter played for the Liberty Flames the past four seasons before he entered the transfer portal and made the move to Colorado.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talk on stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Here is Colorado's complete 2025 schedule:

August 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

September 6 vs. Deleware Blue Hens

September 12 at Houston Cougars

September 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys

September 27 vs. BYU Cougars

October 4 at TCU Horned Frogs

October 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones

October 25 at Utah Uteh

November 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats

November 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers

November 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

November 29 at Kansas State Wildcats

