Shedeur Sanders Practice Stats: Odd Man Out At Cleveland Browns Training Camp?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders wrapped up day four of training camp on Saturday, finishing 8-11 with three touchdowns and no interceptions. On Friday, the former Colorado Buffaloes star went 5-8 without a touchdown or an interception.
Day Four of Browns Training Camp Quarterback Tracker
The Browns gave the young quarterbacks on the roster a chance to work in the red zone, and Sanders thrived. Sanders had the highest completion percentage of the day at 73 percent. He completed 8-11 passes with three touchdowns. Kenny Pickett threw two touchdowns and finished 6-10. Dillon Gabriel was 8-15 with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Many are paying attention to the order and amounts of reps that the Browns coaches give to each quarterback. With Gabriel taking up a majority of the passing reps, Sanders reportedly practiced with the second team while the fellow rookie, Gabriel, was with the third team offense.
Friday's Practice Stats
Shedeur Sanders was the only Browns quarterback on Friday to have a completion percentage above 50. Flacco went 4-11, Pickett went 2-6, and Dillon Gabriel went 4-8. There were no touchdowns or interceptions thrown by anyone except for a lone touchdown pass from Pickett.
ESPN Cleveland added that Dillon Gabriel had a practice session with the 1’s while Sheduer Sanders had reps with the 2’s. This was a first for each during training camp.
The Browns started training camp this week and are in preparation for their preseason opener on Friday, August 8 against the Carolina Panthers. This will be the first NFL game action for the rookies.
A Pair of Rookies in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were both selected by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel was taken in the third round while Sanders surprisingly slid all the way down to the fifth round.
Sanders was projected by most experts to be a first or second round selection. It was a stunning development to see him fall all the way to the third day of the draft. Meanwhile, the Browns in round three selected Gabriel.
Dillon Gabriel had a six year collegiate career with the UCF Knights, Oklahoma Sooners, and Oregon Ducks. In Gabriel's last season in college, he helped lead Oregon to a Big Ten championship and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. Gabriel was named a Heisman trophy finalist.
Sanders was a big reason for the turnaround of the Colorado Buffaloes football program. The year before he got there, they were 1-11. His final season in 2024, Colorado went 9-3 in the regular season and made it to the Alamo Bowl. Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award for his play.
Browns Add Veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett
In additon to drafting two quarterbacks, the Browns also made a couple other quarterback moves this offseason. The Browns signed Joe Flacco and traded for Kenny Pickett.
Flacco was on the Indianpolis Colts last season, a year removed from being on the Browns in 2023. Flacco saw success with the Browns in his last stint there, when they went 11-6 and made the playoffs as a wild card. He started a handful of games last season for the Colts.
Pickett spent 2024 as a backup to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Pickett didn't see much of the field with Hurts there. The Eagles won the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.