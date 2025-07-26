Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Practice Stats: Odd Man Out At Cleveland Browns Training Camp?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders participated in quarterback drills on the fourth day of Browns training camp. How did the former Colorado Buffaloes star fare compared to his counterparts Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel?

Cory Pappas

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads back to the sideline during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads back to the sideline during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders wrapped up day four of training camp on Saturday, finishing 8-11 with three touchdowns and no interceptions. On Friday, the former Colorado Buffaloes star went 5-8 without a touchdown or an interception.

Day Four of Browns Training Camp Quarterback Tracker

Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns NFL Training Camp Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett Rookie Colorado Buffaloes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws as quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns gave the young quarterbacks on the roster a chance to work in the red zone, and Sanders thrived. Sanders had the highest completion percentage of the day at 73 percent. He completed 8-11 passes with three touchdowns. Kenny Pickett threw two touchdowns and finished 6-10. Dillon Gabriel was 8-15 with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Many are paying attention to the order and amounts of reps that the Browns coaches give to each quarterback. With Gabriel taking up a majority of the passing reps, Sanders reportedly practiced with the second team while the fellow rookie, Gabriel, was with the third team offense.

Friday's Practice Stats

Shedeur Sanders was the only Browns quarterback on Friday to have a completion percentage above 50. Flacco went 4-11, Pickett went 2-6, and Dillon Gabriel went 4-8. There were no touchdowns or interceptions thrown by anyone except for a lone touchdown pass from Pickett. 

ESPN Cleveland added that Dillon Gabriel had a practice session with the 1’s while Sheduer Sanders had reps with the 2’s. This was a first for each during training camp.

The Browns started training camp this week and are in preparation for their preseason opener on Friday, August 8 against the Carolina Panthers. This will be the first NFL game action for the rookies.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Offers Bold Prediction For Upcoming Season

MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Reacts to Deion Sanders Visiting Training Camp

MORE: How Shedeur Sanders Performed In Cleveland Browns' First Training Camp Practice

MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Starting Timeline, Urgency

A Pair of Rookies in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room

Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns NFL Training Camp Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett Rookie Colorado Buffaloes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of rookie minicamp May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were both selected by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel was taken in the third round while Sanders surprisingly slid all the way down to the fifth round. 

Sanders was projected by most experts to be a first or second round selection. It was a stunning development to see him fall all the way to the third day of the draft. Meanwhile, the Browns in round three selected Gabriel.

Dillon Gabriel had a six year collegiate career with the UCF Knights, Oklahoma Sooners, and Oregon Ducks. In Gabriel's last season in college, he helped lead Oregon to a Big Ten championship and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. Gabriel was named a Heisman trophy finalist.

Sanders was a big reason for the turnaround of the Colorado Buffaloes football program. The year before he got there, they were 1-11. His final season in 2024, Colorado went 9-3 in the regular season and made it to the Alamo Bowl. Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award for his play.

Browns Add Veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett

Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns NFL Training Camp Dillon Gabriel Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett Rookie Colorado Buffaloes
Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks on during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In additon to drafting two quarterbacks, the Browns also made a couple other quarterback moves this offseason. The Browns signed Joe Flacco and traded for Kenny Pickett.

Flacco was on the Indianpolis Colts last season, a year removed from being on the Browns in 2023. Flacco saw success with the Browns in his last stint there, when they went 11-6 and made the playoffs as a wild card. He started a handful of games last season for the Colts.

Pickett spent 2024 as a backup to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Pickett didn't see much of the field with Hurts there. The Eagles won the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football