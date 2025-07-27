Three Major Questions Entering Deion Sanders' Third Colorado Buffaloes Preseason Camp
On Monday, the Colorado Buffaloes will open their third preseason training camp under the leadership of coach Deion Sanders. Expectations are high within the building, but as with every other team in college football, the Buffs have a few questions to answer ahead of their 2025 campaign.
Colorado is entering its first season since losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and other key players to the NFL. It'll require a team effort to replace last year's big names, and "Coach Prime" believes his new-look Buffs have enough depth to remain one of the Big 12 Conference's best squads.
"They were great players. We have a better team," Deion Sanders told ESPN at Big 12 media days. "There's a difference between great players and a great team. We have a better team, but we can never replace those types of players. It may take three players on offense to replace a Travis Hunter. It may take two players to replace a Shedeur Sanders, and that's what we brought here."
Below are three major questions facing Colorado ahead of its 2025 preseason training camp.
What Has Ailed Deion Sanders?
This question likely won't go unanswered for long. After staying mostly hush about his health issue all summer, including at Big 12 media days, "Coach Prime" is set to hold a press conference on Monday with representatives from his medical team also in attendance.
Sanders revealed in late May that he lost 14 pounds and has spent the summer at his home in Texas recovering.
“I’m looking good. I’m living lovely. God has truly blessed me,” Sanders said at Big 12 media days. “Not a care in the world. Not a want or desire in the world.”
Julian Lewis Or Kaidon Salter?
With Shedeur Sanders now competing for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job, either Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis will start under center when the Buffs host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets late next month.
Salter is widely expected to win the competition due to his experience, but Lewis holds plenty of talent as a 17-year-old.
"We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable," Deion Sanders said at Big 12 media days. "Kaidon is off the chain. He's been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him, but JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him. I love what he brings to the table. I don't know how it's going to play out. As long as it plays out, we can't lose either way with either of those two."
Which Colorado Running Back Will Take Charge?
Similar to Colorado's first two seasons under Deion Sanders, the Buffs don't have a clear No. 1 running back entering fall camp. Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch, Charlie Offerdahl and incoming transfers DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price all hold promise, but one must take charge for Colorado to end its recent rushing woes.
At least early on, Colorado will likely feature a situational mix of those five backs. Still, the Buffs would benefit from one stepping up above the rest.