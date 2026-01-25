Deion Sanders’ Defensive Line Overhaul Continues After Losing Key Commit

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been hard to forget, with more than 40 additions coming through the transfer portal. While Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have rebuilt a lot of the roster, the bigger story is just how much talent the program has lost.

More than half the team has turned over this offseason, especially on defense. Sanders has added plenty of new faces to strengthen a revamped secondary and a defensive line that struggled to get to the quarterback last season.

This week, the Buffaloes lost another key piece on the defensive front. New Mexico State defensive tackle Ezra Christensen ran out of eligibility, and according to BuffZone reporter Brian Howell, and he would have needed a waiver to play.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Without Christensen, Colorado will need to find another transfer, and Temple defensive lineman Sekou Kromah could be a fit. With one year of eligibility left, he matches Sanders’ criteria for an experienced addition who can contribute right away.

The Buffaloes’ offseason work is far from finished. How Sanders addresses these defensive gaps will go a long way in shaping the team’s identity next season, and finding the right additions will be key to turning this roster overhaul into results on the field.

Why Deion Sanders Should Target Sekou Kromah In The Transfer Portal

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Targeting Kromah makes a lot of sense for the Buffaloes, and Sanders and his staff need to move quickly to improve the defensive line. Christensen had a strong chance of being an immediate contributor, leaving a notable gap in the front four.

Kromah fits the profile Sanders is looking for.

He has similar measurables to Christensen and comparable experience. Kromah put together a productive redshirt senior season with the Owls and could finish his career competing in a strong Big 12.

He recorded 14 tackles, three sacks, and even a pass deflection. The numbers aren’t eye-popping, but even with limited playing time, Kromah consistently found ways to make an impact on the field.

Adding him would give the Buffaloes an experienced, ready-to-play option to stabilize the defensive line. With his size, production, and know-how, Kromah could help the program maintain pressure while Sanders finalizes his front four.

What Colorado’s Defensive Line Will Look Like Without Christensen

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If Christensen can’t secure an extra season of eligibility, the Buffaloes will have to rely on Santana Hopper and Sedrick Smith to anchor the interior of the defensive line. The unit has been completely overhauled following multiple key departures.

The biggest loss came when defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain transferred to Texas A&M this offseason.

Sanders and his staff will need to continue scouring the transfer portal. Even after adding 42 new players this offseason, landing one or two more defensive linemen remains a top priority, and that’s why Kromah makes a lot of sense.

Christensen’s absence also puts added pressure on younger players to step up and fill the gap in Colorado’s defensive front. The experience and leadership of returning players will be critical as the Buffaloes work to maintain stability along the line.

How Sanders reshapes the defensive front over the next few months could go a long way in determining just how disruptive Colorado’s defense will be next season. Identifying immediate contributors and ensuring the front four can compete in a tough conference will be crucial.