Deion Sanders Ends Speculation With New Colorado Buffaloes Contract: 'I Love It Here'

After two years of conjecture that Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders would be leaving Boulder, will his new contract extension finally end the speculation? Sanders spoke about his new deal with the media on Thursday.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
At Thursday’s press conference, Colorado coach Deion Sanders made it clear that his recent contract extension reinforces what he’s been echoing for the past two seasons: He’s not going anywhere.

"I told y'all I wasn't going nowhere, I don't know why y'all wouldn't believe me," Sanders said while addressing the media ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes’ annual Black and Gold Spring Game on Saturday. "I'd cry to you before I lie to you. I love it here; I adore it here."

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during an interview prior to the game
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during an interview prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images

Many assumed that "Coach Prime" would high-step out of Boulder once his sons—quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders—departed for the NFL. But the new deal reflects a different message—one that highlights just how content "Coach Prime" is in Boulder.

The extension doesn’t just clarify his future—it flips the narrative.

Boulder, a destination once seen as a brief stop before "Coach Prime" would inevitably move on, is now taking shape as a long-term foundation. With a new five-year deal in place, Colorado has its most powerful recruiting tool locked in—and "Coach Prime" is making sure future players know it.

For the program, this means stability. For recruits, it means opportunity.

His commitment is reflected in more than just his words. His recruiting approach—particularly with the 2025 and 2026 classes—shows he’s not looking for quick fixes. He’s laying a foundation built to last, one "Coach Prime" believes will speak for itself.

“I don’t think I have to explain why Colorado. I think they see it on an everyday basis—why Colorado,” Sanders said during Thursday’s press conference in Boulder.

His words carry weight, but it’s the visible shift around the program that reinforces the message. Whether through viral social media moments, sold-out games, or behind-the-scenes access from Amazon Prime or ESPN, "Coach Prime" has made Colorado one of the most talked-about programs in the country.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls in a play in the first quarter
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls in a play in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But his focus remains clear: elevate his players and position them for success at the next level.

That player-first mentality extends to the staff he’s building. "Coach Prime" has surrounded himself with NFL-caliber coaches who know how to develop players into pros—further proof of the foundation he’s laying. He’s turning Boulder into a proving ground for elite talent, and recruits are taking notice.

With Sanders and standout cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter headed to the NFL, the groundwork has been laid, and the foundation of the next era of Colorado football is ready to be built. The departure of those stars hasn’t marked the end of an era—it’s simply opened the door for a new chapter.

Though "Coach Prime" enters his third season with a 10–13 overall record, his impact cannot be measured solely in wins. In less than two years, he’s rebranded the program, redefined expectations, and injected relevance into a brand that had gone dormant.

Now, with his contract secured and the spring game just a day away, questions about his future can be put aside.

"Coach Prime" isn’t using Colorado as a launchpad—he’s building something more and intends to see it through.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

