Deion Sanders Ends Speculation With New Colorado Buffaloes Contract: 'I Love It Here'
At Thursday’s press conference, Colorado coach Deion Sanders made it clear that his recent contract extension reinforces what he’s been echoing for the past two seasons: He’s not going anywhere.
"I told y'all I wasn't going nowhere, I don't know why y'all wouldn't believe me," Sanders said while addressing the media ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes’ annual Black and Gold Spring Game on Saturday. "I'd cry to you before I lie to you. I love it here; I adore it here."
Many assumed that "Coach Prime" would high-step out of Boulder once his sons—quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders—departed for the NFL. But the new deal reflects a different message—one that highlights just how content "Coach Prime" is in Boulder.
The extension doesn’t just clarify his future—it flips the narrative.
Boulder, a destination once seen as a brief stop before "Coach Prime" would inevitably move on, is now taking shape as a long-term foundation. With a new five-year deal in place, Colorado has its most powerful recruiting tool locked in—and "Coach Prime" is making sure future players know it.
For the program, this means stability. For recruits, it means opportunity.
His commitment is reflected in more than just his words. His recruiting approach—particularly with the 2025 and 2026 classes—shows he’s not looking for quick fixes. He’s laying a foundation built to last, one "Coach Prime" believes will speak for itself.
“I don’t think I have to explain why Colorado. I think they see it on an everyday basis—why Colorado,” Sanders said during Thursday’s press conference in Boulder.
His words carry weight, but it’s the visible shift around the program that reinforces the message. Whether through viral social media moments, sold-out games, or behind-the-scenes access from Amazon Prime or ESPN, "Coach Prime" has made Colorado one of the most talked-about programs in the country.
But his focus remains clear: elevate his players and position them for success at the next level.
That player-first mentality extends to the staff he’s building. "Coach Prime" has surrounded himself with NFL-caliber coaches who know how to develop players into pros—further proof of the foundation he’s laying. He’s turning Boulder into a proving ground for elite talent, and recruits are taking notice.
With Sanders and standout cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter headed to the NFL, the groundwork has been laid, and the foundation of the next era of Colorado football is ready to be built. The departure of those stars hasn’t marked the end of an era—it’s simply opened the door for a new chapter.
Though "Coach Prime" enters his third season with a 10–13 overall record, his impact cannot be measured solely in wins. In less than two years, he’s rebranded the program, redefined expectations, and injected relevance into a brand that had gone dormant.
Now, with his contract secured and the spring game just a day away, questions about his future can be put aside.
"Coach Prime" isn’t using Colorado as a launchpad—he’s building something more and intends to see it through.