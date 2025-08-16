What Cleveland Browns Rookie Shedeur Sanders Said About Quarterback Joe Flacco
The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has been one of the NFL’s most intriguing storylines this offseason, thanks in large part to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The former Colorado Buffaloes legendary passer joined a loaded quarterbacks room that underwent a major offseason overhaul, bringing in a slew of new arm talent, including rookie Dillon Gabriel, veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and, most recently, Tyler "Snoop" Huntley.
After a year defined by uncertainty under center, this season, Cleveland is pulling back the curtain with a new YouTube series called Man Under Center that gives fans a front-row seat to the high-stakes quarterback competition — and an inside look at Sanders’ preparation, mindset, and growing presence in the organization.
Sanders on Learning From the Vets
For Sanders, the chance to work alongside a Super Bowl MVP as a rookie is an opportunity he’s fully embraced.
“I’ve learned a lot from the vets in the room,” Sanders said. “I’ll see Joe do something, and I’m like, ‘Alright, bro, I’m gonna try that.’ Then I do it, and it’s cool ’cause I'm like, ‘Hey, bruh, I did this ’cause I seen you do it.’ And he’ll be smiling like a proud dad."
Throughout training camp, Sanders and Flacco have formed an immediate and strong connection. Even though Flacco, as he noted during camp, is old enough to be Sanders’ dad, the two have found a way to bond through the language of football—a language the rookie speaks fluently.
It's also remarkable that Sanders can watch something and then immediately put it into action on the field, a skill that reflects not only his elite athleticism and a deep understanding of the position but also his mindset—traits he most certainly inherited from his actual father, coach Deion Sanders.
“It’s fun whenever I'm able to take things that each guy does differently, put it in my own way, and be able to pay homage to them, and show respect,” Sanders said, highlighting his ability to synthesize lessons from his teammates while maintaining his own style.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
Flacco on the Quarterback Room Dynamic
While the collection of personalities has drawn plenty of interest from fans and media, Flacco says the reality inside the quarterback room is that it's more about football than anything else.
“Everybody’s interested in the dynamic in our room,” Flacco said. “But honestly, it’s pretty much the way it is in every quarterback room I’ve been in. We’re in there to learn football, get through our installs, and have a little bit of fun.”
Flacco explained that for an NFL veteran heading into his 18th season, training camp becomes more about having fun than allowing pressure to dictate performance on the field, which, among other things, is something Sanders seems to have picked up from the crafty veteran.
Regular Season Approaches
With the regular season fast approaching, the Browns are optimistic that Sanders could return for the final week of preseason after recovering from an oblique strain, giving the staff time to make critical final evaluations before finalizing the 53-man roster.
With the Browns' final preseason game at home against the LA Rams, a return by Sanders would have Cleveland fans buzzing with anticipation to see the legendary rookie in action.