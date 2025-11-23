Buffs Beat

Julian Lewis Discloses Commitment Level To Colorado Buffaloes After Latest Loss

Following another frustrating loss to Arizona State, freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis shared that he's still committed to the Colorado Buffaloes moving forward. At least for now, Lewis has no plans of entering the transfer portal in January.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
BOULDER —At least for now, true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis has no plans of entering the transfer portal when it opens in early January.

After throwing for just 161 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Colorado Buffaloes' fourth straight loss on Saturday evening, the talented rookie confirmed that he remains committed to Boulder. Coach Deion Sanders is expected to make plenty of changes this offseason, but his starting quarterback stands as a piece to build around.

"I'm a Buff through and through," Lewis said. "I got my crib out here. All my guys are out here. I don't got no reason to go."

Julian Lewis' Future At Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Almost one year to the day he flipped his college commitment from the USC Trojans to Colorado, questions are now circling whether the former five-star prospect will stay put after a discouraging 2025 season. The Buffs fell to 3-9 (1-7 Big 12) on Saturday and next week's season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats doesn't look promising.

“We’ve just got to keep working,” Lewis said. “A lot of the freshman guys are getting their opportunities right now. I'm just telling them be prepared, be ready. The portal’s the portal, guys are going to hit it. But, you can’t really control that. I’m just trying to keep all the guys I can here for next year so we can do what we need to do.”

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis was also asked about potentially taking a redshirt, which would require him to sit against Kansas State. While he admitted that live game reps are valuable, the allure of skipping a meaningless game to save a year of college eligibility may prove too strong.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot more into it than just me with the redshirt situation, but I don’t really have any information on that.”

Deion Sanders' Postgame Comments on Julian Lewis

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" remains confident in Lewis and aware that he's still learning the intricacies of college football. Because he reclassified from 2026 to 2025, Lewis should technically be a senior in high school this year.

"He's a good kid, he's a good young man," Sanders said. "He has a bright future ahead of him. We can't just take this game and berate him or whatever, because I think he did some wonderful things last week. He did some wonderful things this week, but you got to understand, he's a freshman playing against a really good football team. We've just got to do better at capitalizing on certain downs."

If Lewis and his family decide to take a redshirt, Sanders would start either Ryan Staub or Kaidon Salter at quarterback against Kansas State next weekend. Considering how Salter's first and only season in Boulder has gone, Staub is the more likely option.

