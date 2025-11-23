Julian Lewis Discloses Commitment Level To Colorado Buffaloes After Latest Loss
BOULDER —At least for now, true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis has no plans of entering the transfer portal when it opens in early January.
After throwing for just 161 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Colorado Buffaloes' fourth straight loss on Saturday evening, the talented rookie confirmed that he remains committed to Boulder. Coach Deion Sanders is expected to make plenty of changes this offseason, but his starting quarterback stands as a piece to build around.
"I'm a Buff through and through," Lewis said. "I got my crib out here. All my guys are out here. I don't got no reason to go."
Julian Lewis' Future At Colorado
Almost one year to the day he flipped his college commitment from the USC Trojans to Colorado, questions are now circling whether the former five-star prospect will stay put after a discouraging 2025 season. The Buffs fell to 3-9 (1-7 Big 12) on Saturday and next week's season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats doesn't look promising.
“We’ve just got to keep working,” Lewis said. “A lot of the freshman guys are getting their opportunities right now. I'm just telling them be prepared, be ready. The portal’s the portal, guys are going to hit it. But, you can’t really control that. I’m just trying to keep all the guys I can here for next year so we can do what we need to do.”
Lewis was also asked about potentially taking a redshirt, which would require him to sit against Kansas State. While he admitted that live game reps are valuable, the allure of skipping a meaningless game to save a year of college eligibility may prove too strong.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot more into it than just me with the redshirt situation, but I don’t really have any information on that.”
Deion Sanders' Postgame Comments on Julian Lewis
"Coach Prime" remains confident in Lewis and aware that he's still learning the intricacies of college football. Because he reclassified from 2026 to 2025, Lewis should technically be a senior in high school this year.
"He's a good kid, he's a good young man," Sanders said. "He has a bright future ahead of him. We can't just take this game and berate him or whatever, because I think he did some wonderful things last week. He did some wonderful things this week, but you got to understand, he's a freshman playing against a really good football team. We've just got to do better at capitalizing on certain downs."
If Lewis and his family decide to take a redshirt, Sanders would start either Ryan Staub or Kaidon Salter at quarterback against Kansas State next weekend. Considering how Salter's first and only season in Boulder has gone, Staub is the more likely option.