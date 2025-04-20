Deion Sanders Lands Elite Transfer Cornerback Teon Parks After Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are being active in the spring transfer portal opening. On April 19, the Buffaloes landed a commitment from Illinois State transfer cornerback Teon Parks.
Parks committed to Illinois State as a three-star prospect. The cornerback entered the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Once entering the portal, Parks received interest from several power-four schools. Colorado quickly hosted Parks for an official visit over the weekend, and it did not take long for him to commit to Sanders’ Buffaloes.
The cornerback transfer finished the 2024 season with 38 combined tackles, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one interception. Parks allowed just 17 catches in 14 games last season. Parks started two years at Martin Luther King High School, where he won back-to-back state championships.
The Buffaloes needed to add defensive back depth to the 2025 roster. With the recent portal addition, Colorado could be set for 2025 with their cornerbacks.
Unless there are changes before the spring portal opening ends, Colorado will have cornerbacks DJ McKinney, Colton Hood, and Preston Hodge returning to the team. With the addition of Parker, the team could have a solid rotation, strengthening the team.
McKinney is coming off a 2024 season where he had three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Hood and Hodge finished the year with two interceptions. With not recruiting any cornerbacks from the class of 2025, bringing in Parks was a crucial move.
Sanders has been open about wanting to bring players in through the portal. The Colorado coach will look to bring in the best talent to build the team to be a contender next season. Following the Colorado spring game, Sanders spoke to ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Sanders took the opportunity to send a message to players in the portal.
“Hey, Anybody in the portal, you know I ain’t hard to find,” Sanders said.
The spring transfer portal officially opened on April 16. The team has had several losses across the team, including offensive lineman Cash Jacobsen and Jay Gardenhire, safety Savion Riley, and many more.
While the cornerback position may be set, the Buffaloes will continue bringing in key players and depth pieces. With multiple losses on the offensive line, the team will likely look to build there this spring.
With the Buffaloes holding their spring game, more players may enter the portal, but the staff will have a better idea of where the team needs more help.
"You got to know what you need, not just grabbing somebody from the portal," Sanders said during spring media availability.
"You have to check them out thoroughly, make sure they fit, not just athletically but also with the culture and what we're doing here at CU. I am happy and elated with what we have in-house. We are still going to go fishing for a few more, and we are going to come up. We already know that."
Per On3, Colorado ranks No. 41 for the 2025 transfer portal. The Buffaloes have had 27 departures and 20 incoming transfers. Sanders and the Buffaloes lost two four-star players, but also gained two. They also lost 25 three-star players, bringing in 17.