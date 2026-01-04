Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Elite FCS Transfer Portal EDGE

The Colorado Buffaloes have been active in the NCAA Transfer Portal, bringing in several players for visits. Former Monmouth Hawks edge Lamont Lester Jr. is a three-star transfer according to 247Sports, and the portal prospect could find a new home with the Buffaloes.

Lester has three official visits scheduled, according to The Business of Athletes, which include the Colorado Buffaloes. The Monmouth transfer will also be visiting the Wisconsin Badgers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. His official visits are set for Jan. 3-7.

What Lamont Lester Jr. Brings To Colorado

Per 247Sports, as a transfer, Lester is the No. 35 edge and a three-star prospect. He would not only add much-needed depth to the defensive line, but also physicality. Lester can play a key role in helping improve Colorado's defense in 2026 if he were to join the Buffaloes.

In 2024, as a redshirt freshman, Lester recorded 37 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles for the Hawks, and his Pro Football Focus grade is 91.4.

One of the toughest opponents the Hawks faced this season was the Charlotte 49ers. While the Hawks suffered a loss, Lester forced four total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss, showing his ability to make big plays for the defense.

The Colorado Bufaloes as a whole posted just 13 sacks. Defensive linemen Keaton Wade and Arden Walker both totalled the most sacks on the team, but at just 2.5 each. The Buffaloes need to increase their pressure on defense in 2026, and Lester's physicality and ability to make tackles would be a positive addition to Colorado.

Lester could be seen as a developmental player after just one season in the FCS, but he has a high ceiling. With the playing opportunity he could earn with Colorado, he has a chance to grow into a talented athletenihil through the 2026 season.

Colorado Working To Build Defensive line

The Buffaloes are facing a mass exodus through the portal, with over half of their 2025 recruiting class departing. The defensive line must be a priority, and by hosting Lester for a visit, the program is showing that it is working to address a major need on the roster.

The defensive line has just two returners, seniors Quency Wiggins and Nikhil Webb Walker, and the program is bringing in two freshmen, Domata Peko Jr. and Joseph Peko. The team lacks both depth and experience, which would make Lester a crucial pick-up for the Buffaloes.

With the Buffaloes bringing in Lester for an official visit, it is evident that Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the program are working to build the defensive line through the portal.

Lester is not the only defensive lineman who will be visiting Boulder, as Colorado has not wasted any time building the position. Sanders and the Buffaloes will be hosting several players through the portal opening, such as Appalachian State transfer Dylan Manuel, as On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

The Buffaloes have lost 20 scholarship players through the portal from the defense as of the portal officially opening on Jan. 2. Sanders and the program are putting in the work to rebuild a defense that led the Big 12 in sacks just two years ago.

