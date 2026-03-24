Four Key Returning Colorado Buffaloes Fitting Into New-Look Roster

As spring practice gets into full swing for the Colorado Buffaloes, the adversity of unfamiliarity is unavoidable. The Buffaloes have a new-look team from the coaching staff to all three units on the field, but Colorado also a few key returning players to help steer the ship.

Through the transfer portal and recruiting trail, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs welcome 55 new players to their ranks in 2026. Those players will have to fill the shoes of a large amount of outgoing talent, as the Buffs saw 36 outgoing transfers this offseason. Yet, there are still key pieces from the 2025 team that will also be part of the puzzle.

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes rank 55th in the FBS in overall returning production, 60th in offensive returning production, and 66th in defensive returning production ahead of the 2026 season (all according to ESPN).

This puts them just inside the top half of the 138 teams at the FBS level this season.

While a middle-of-the-pack ranking might not be ideal in most senses, it does put the Buffaloes ahead of prominent programs such as the Clemson Tigers (59th), Penn State Nittany Lions (67th), Miami Hurricanes (78th) and Alabama Crimson Tide (90th).

A large reason the Buffaloes rank above those programs despite the low overall quantity of players they’re bringing back in 2026 is how much some of those players contributed individually last season. In their case, it only takes a few star players to drive that returning production percentage up.

Quarterback Julian Lewis

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The most crucial returner for the Buffaloes in 2026 is their highly-touted quarterback Julian Lewis. The freshman appeared in four games in 2025 and started two.

He threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns to no interceptions in that span, displaying immense promise for his future and the future of the program as a result.

“I’m a Buff through and through,” said Lewis following his final start of the 2025 season against the then No. 25-Arizona State Sun Devils. “I’ve got my crib out here, all my guys are out here, I’ve got no reason to go [anywhere else].”

ESPN listed Lewis as a five-star recruit out of Carrollton High School in the 2025 class.

Wide Receiver Joseph Williams

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

After a standout first season at Colorado, wide receiver Joseph Williams will be the lone returning starter in that position group.

Williams recorded 489 yards and four touchdowns on 37 catches in his inaugural season in Boulder. He played a pivotal role in Colorado’s upset over the then-No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, recording 128 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

“[Williams] is one of the leaders in that receiver room,” Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter said postgame. “He was a freshman All-American last year at Tulsa, so everybody knows what he’s capable of doing, and today he came out there and showed it.”

The 6-2 sophomore possesses undeniable big-play ability, something he showcased at his first program with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. In a matchup against the East Carolina Pirates his freshman year, he recorded 158 yards and three touchdowns on just five catches.

Tulsa WR Joseph Williams is planning a Visit to Colorado 👀



He was the AAC Freshman of the Year #SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/Xl5Q1zw0p6 — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 9, 2024

Running BackMicah Welch

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado running back Micah Welch is returning for his third season in the Buffaloes' backfield, hoping for a more consistent campaign and subsequent developments in his contributions in 2026.

Welch rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns during his freshman campaign in 2024, showing flashes of what he could mean to Coach Prime’s backfield in the future.

Welch took a step forward in 2026, totalling 384 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries, over double his carry total from 2025.

His best performances came against Wyoming and BYU, where he rushed for 67 yards in each game. But he struggled to output that level of production on a consistent basis. His yards per carry ranged from 11.7 to -0.4 throughout the year, as the Buffalo backfield struggled as a whole.

But as CU welcomes new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and his “Go-Go” offense, Welch’s usage may experience a much-needed transformation. The scheme features heavy triple-option usage, which will create new looks for defenses when Welch is in the backfield and experiment with untapped parts of his skillset.

If Sanders and his staff can crack the code on how to craft a consistent scheme for Welch, his production could pay dividends for their offense.

Linebacker Kylan Salter

Kaidon Salter’s younger brother, Kylan, is one of the very few defensive players making a return in 2026.

Salter played sparingly for the Buffaloes as a sophomore, recording six total tackles, five of which were unassisted, while appearing in five games.

However, he showed promise in spurts, even contributing in the return game. He returned a kick 26 yards in Colorado’s matchup against his former school, the TCU Horned Frogs.

“He’s little-big bro, always pulling out motivational words,” said Kaidon Salter following the Iowa State upset. “Usually when we run out [onto the field], I’m the one that prays. Today, we switched it up, and he told me, ‘Let me pray today.’ He threw a lot of confidence in me.”

If Salter can develop well during the offseason amid a gutted linebacker room from last season, he could provide more production for the Buffaloes in 2026.

Integrating a high number of newcomers to a roster is always made easier when the team-vets play up to their potential. If Colorado can get that type of production from its key returners, the sky is the limit for the new-look Buffs.

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