Deion Sanders Reveals How He Treats Colorado Players Who Enter Transfer Portal

As one of the most active college football coaches in the transfer portal, Colorado Buffaloes leader Deion Sanders has avoided harboring ill will toward his own players who decide to search for opportunities elsewhere.

Over the past month, Sanders has been hit with several difficult and possibly unexpected losses, including wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Every case is unique, but "Coach Prime" made clear on a recent podcast appearance that he'll often help his transfers find a new home.

"We've had a lot of people get in the portal in the last few years; everybody has," Sanders said on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run Live" on Thursday. "Some of the people, we've ushered that. But behind the curtains, some of y'all might not understand, we've helped them find a team before we've even allowed them to get in the portal. We orchestrated the stuff and helped them tremendously."

Sanders added that only one of the players he helped find a new school in the portal has expressed his gratitude.

Ryan Staub showing love to coach prime after committing to Tennessee ‼️ you can say what you want . Playing for coach prime even when you barely played helps you in the long run🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/k7j7tp5fjE — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) January 19, 2026

As of Thursday, only six of the approximately 40 Colorado players who entered the transfer portal have yet to commit elsewhere: offensive linemen Jordan Seaton and Walker Andersen, running back Simeon Price, cornerbacks Kyle Carpenter and Noah King, and safety Terrance Love. At least for Seaton, his unclaimed status certainly isn't due to a lack of interest.

Meanwhile, 18 Colorado transfers landed at another Power Four school, including two Tennessee commits in quarterback Ryan Staub and two-way athlete Isaiah Hardge.

"We don't just let them go because we're not mad at them. Who could be mad at a child?" Sanders said. "You want to help them. But you can't say we don't develop because you want our kids."

Deion Sanders' History of Helping Colorado Transfers

This isn't the first time "Coach Prime" has helped players with a foot out the door. Midway through this past season, Colorado held a bye week scrimmage for non-starters with the goal of helping them gain film for a potential portal entry.

"I'm the kind of coach that's gonna make sure we cut it (film), hype it up, give it to you however you want it and make sure you're looking good in your portal tape," Sanders said. "Some of you guys that don't get to play that plan on jumping, you've already made up your mind that you're jumping, I'm just trying to help you jump."

Other notable former Buffs who've found a new home via the transfer portal include safety Carter Stoutmire (Arkansas), cornerback DJ McKinney (Notre Dame), running back Dallan Hayden (Memphis) and wide receiver Dre'lon Miller (Baylor).

Colorado has so far added 42 players from the transfer portal in hopes of bouncing back from last season's three-win campaign.