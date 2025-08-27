Buffs Beat

What Deion Sanders’ Uniform Choice Reveals About Approach to Colorado Buffaloes Brand

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will honor legendary coach Bill McCartney during Friday’s home opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, unveiling a classic uniform combo and a commemorative patch celebrating his championship legacy.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
BOULDER — With the 2025 season opener against Georgia Tech just days away, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are preparing to honor a program icon.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

At his Tuesday press conference, "Coach Prime" confirmed the Buffs will wear a uniform combination in homage to legendary Colorado football coach Bill McCartney.

"We're gonna give some love to coach McCartney. Gold helmets, black jerseys, gold pants, white socks, black shoes, that's how he did the thang, so we're gonna do that," Sanders said.

Friday's uniforms won’t just be a throwback look for game day nostalgia. They’ll also serve as a heartfelt tribute to McCartney, who passed away this past January, and whose championship legacy continues to shape Colorado football.

Honoring a Champion

Aug 26, 1990; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Bill McCartney prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 1990 Disney Pigskin Classic at Anaheim Stadium.

The decision to pay homage to "Coach Mac" carries more than aesthetic weight.

McCartney remains one of the most influential figures in Colorado football history, leading the Buffaloes from 1982 to 1994 and guiding the program to its only national championship in 1990.

That championship season is remembered not just for Colorado’s dominance, but also for its unique outcome — a shared national title with Georgia Tech, the very opponent the Buffs will host at Folsom Field on Friday, August 29.

Jan 1; 1990; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes running back Eric Bieniemy (1) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Orange Bowl. Notre Dame defeated Colorado 21-6.

The symbolism of wearing McCartney-era uniforms against the Yellow Jackets makes this tribute all the more meaningful.

For fans who lived through the Buffs' glory years, Friday will serve as a nostalgic reminder of the program’s peak success under "Coach Mac." For a new generation of Buffs, it’s a chance to connect with a rich tradition that Sanders has worked tirelessly to revive.

A Patch With Purpose

"Coach Prime," now entering his third season in Boulder, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of blending Colorado’s storied past with its ambitious present.

Fittingly, in addition to the iconic black and gold pairing, the Buffs will wear a commemorative patch bearing the inscription Mac 82-94.” The design recognizes McCartney’s tenure and the national championship that remains a benchmark for the program.

"It's gonna be a patch on our jersey that says Mac 82-94 to pay tribute to his time here," Sanders said. "Which included a national championship, which I pray to God we do that one day."

More Than a Uniform

Nov 17, 2012; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet before the game against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 38-3.

While uniform announcements often spark buzz among players and fans, this week’s announcement feels different. It’s not about flashy reveals or modern twists. Instead, it’s a respectful nod to the foundation laid by a coach who forever changed the trajectory of Colorado football.

By putting on the gold helmets, black jerseys, and gold pants, the Buffs will carry that history with them when they run out of the tunnel Friday night.

The timing of the Buffs tribute couldn’t be more fitting. Friday's matchup with Georgia Tech will be more than a regular-season home opener. It will also be a symbolic meeting of the past and present, as two programs tied together by a shared championship collide once and for all.

