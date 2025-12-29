How Deion Sanders Could Unlock This SEC Transfer Running Back’s Potential

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into an offseason full of change. With 20 players already in the transfer portal, the roster looks very different, and running back has emerged as a major priority.

Redshirt junior Dallan Hayden’s move to the portal thins the room even more for coach Deion Sanders. With Brennan Marion bringing his “Go-Go” offense to Boulder next season, finding a dynamic back is now more urgent than ever.

Landing program-changing names might be a challenge, making four-star recruits unlikely. Instead, Colorado will have to focus on FCS talent, underrated players with untapped potential, or athletes looking for one last shot to make an impact.

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) runs the ball past Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

One name that fits that profile is former Oklahoma (SEC) and Florida State (ACC) running back Gavin Sawchuk. This marks the second straight offseason he’s entered the portal looking for a fresh opportunity.

After stops at both programs that didn’t pan out, interest in Sawchuk may not be sky-high.

But he’s exactly the kind of player who could thrive with the Buffaloes—and competing in the Big 12 might play perfectly to his strengths. Landing a back like him would give Colorado immediate depth and experience in a thin room.

Finding the right pieces this offseason will be crucial as Sanders works to rebuild and improve on last season’s 3-9 record.

Why Gavin Sawchuk Could Be the Ideal Transfer Target for the Buffaloes

Oklahoma's Gavin Sawchuk signs autographs during the University of Oklahoma Sooners Crimson Combine at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April, 12, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sawchuk is talented, but what really jumps out is his Colorado connection and the chance to return home. A 2022 four-star recruit from Littleton, he’s less than 40 miles from the university.

Even without the hometown factor, he’s a strong player. Over his career, he’s rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and he’s added 36 catches for 251 yards and a touchdown.

Marion’s “Go-Go” offense needs two dynamic running backs, and explosiveness is key.

Sawchuk fits that mold. He has the size to handle a bigger workload than many expect, and he brings the kind of experience Sanders and his staff value—experience that could make an immediate difference in the backfield.

With talent, experience, and local ties, Sawchuk checks all the boxes for a Buffaloes backfield that will need playmakers to thrive in Marion’s high-octane offense.

Colorado Likely to Focus on Under-the-Radar Talent This Offseason

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff have a massive rebuild ahead, with more than half the roster to replace. The defensive line and running back room will need a complete overhaul, but the Buffaloes aren’t expected to chase big-name recruits.

The focus will likely be on three-star players and, if possible, one or two potential five-stars.

While it’s unclear how much top-tier talent Colorado can attract, underrated players like Sawchuk make a lot of sense. Sanders and his staff will have to get creative to compete in the Big 12, building a strategy that works for both the team and the program.

Colorado can’t recruit at the level of Texas Tech, BYU, or Utah, but it can compete for players looking for a second chance. That challenge can actually be a recruiting advantage, especially with the chance to develop under Sanders.

This offseason isn’t about chasing headlines. It’s about finding players who can make an immediate impact. Going after underrated talent and local standouts like Sawchuk gives Colorado a chance to add both depth and experience.

With the right pieces in place, Sanders can start rebuilding quickly and put the Buffaloes in a position to compete in the Big 12.