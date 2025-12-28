Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Receiver Dre'lon Miller

The Colorado Buffaloes offseason remains in full swing, with nearly 20 players departing the program and entering the transfer portal. One move that raised eyebrows was the decision by wide receiver Dre’lon Miller to explore his options elsewhere.

Miller arrived in Boulder as a four-star recruit in the 2024 class and was expected to factor into the offense right away this upcoming season. His exit, paired with redshirt sophomore Omarion Miller entering the portal, is a blow to the Buffs.

Roster turnover was always going to be part of the equation for coach Deion Sanders, particularly after a 3–9 season. The challenge is not just replacing production, but consistently holding onto young talent in an era where movement has become the norm.

NIL opportunities only add another layer of difficulty, as programs with deeper resources are able to move quickly when players hit the transfer portal. For Colorado, retaining elite talent remains an ongoing battle as the program continues to reshape its roster.

With his upside and recruiting pedigree, Miller is expected to attract interest from more competitive programs, including several Big 12 options.

His departure highlights how quickly things can change in Boulder, particularly for young players still trying to establish themselves. As the offseason continues, Sanders is once again adjusting on the fly amid constant roster movement.

Dre’lon Miller Could Be on Texas Tech’s Radar Under Joey McGuire

The Red Raiders are deep in a College Football Playoff run and set to face the Oregon Ducks in less than a week, but the recruiting trail hasn’t slowed. Coach Joey McGuire has turned Texas Tech into one of the Big 12’s top programs, thanks in large part to the team’s resources.

The program is spending the second-most on NIL deals in the country, trailing only the Texas Longhorns, who put nearly $30 million into their roster. More resources in today’s college landscape often translate to more talent, especially in the transfer portal.

McGuire and his staff are also preparing for significant departures this offseason, with key players like Reggie Virgil and Caleb Douglas leaving for the NFL Draft. That will leave Coy Eakin and Micah Hudson as the only reliable pass catchers for next season.

This is where Miller could come in as a natural fit for the Red Raiders.

Miller has the speed and size, similar to Hudson, and as a former four-star recruit, he could be exactly the kind of playmaker Texas Tech is looking to add to the offense. Miller could step in and immediately boost the receiving corps, giving the program more playmaking options.

With Virgil and Douglas gone, adding a talented, speedy receiver like Miller would help keep the offense dynamic and full of weapons next season.

Wide Receiver Depth Remains A Concern For LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers poached coach Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss this offseason, and the program is expected to be active in the transfer portal. After losing multiple pass catchers to the NFL Draft and the portal, Kiffin will need to reload the wide receiver room quickly.

Miller could be a natural fit as a deep threat. He’s the type of explosive receiver Kiffin wants—someone who can stretch the field and take the top off defenses.

Former four-star recruit Jelani Watkins recently entered the portal, while Nic Anderson and Barion Brown are heading to the NFL. That leaves LSU with big holes at wideout, and Miller could be one of Kiffin’s top targets as he works to rebuild the room.

The Tigers could target both Omarion Miller and Dre’lon Miller as both of them are clear fits in Kiffin’s offense.

With proven production and plenty of upside still untapped, Miller matches the type of player Kiffin tends to prioritize. If he moves quickly, this could be one of the most seamless wide receiver fits to follow this offseason.