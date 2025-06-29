Deion Sanders Updates Fans On Recovery, Return To Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been dealing with an unspecified health issue, recovering at his home in Texas. Sanders' absence from Colorado's football camps and offseason workouts was first reported in early June, and "Coach Prime" recently provided fans with a positive update on social media.
"Every little step I take my son @deionsandersjr has been there so we've decided to keep on stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a stadium sold out soon," Sanders captioned a photo of himself and his son.
Deion Sanders Jr. has been by his father's side throughout the recovery process, still producing content for Well Off Media on YouTube. Most recently, Sanders Jr. posted a video of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter visiting "Coach Prime" in Texas.
In the photo, Sanders appears to be wearing a weighted vest, potentially to help accelerate his recovery and his return to Boulder, Colorado.
While details of Sanders' health have not been released, the Buffaloes coach posted to social media earlier in June to thank everyone for the support as well as reassure everyone on how he is doing.
"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything," Sanders posted on social media on June 11.
Any timeline on his return to Colorado is still unknown, but "Coach Prime" is planning to offer some clarity on the situation once he has fully recovered and returned to Colorado.
"He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through," Deion Jr. stated, according to USA Today. "When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."
Big 12 media days will be held from July 8-9 at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and it remains to be seen whether or not "Coach Prime" will be in attendance.
Before the 2023 season, Sanders was unable to attend Pac-12 media days because of a routine foot procedure. Former Buffaloes defensive coordinator Charles Kelly took Sanders' place and represented Colorado for the conference alongside former Colorado stars in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
Colorado opens the season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech, meaning fall camp is expected to begin towards the end of July.