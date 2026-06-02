Deion Sanders Weighs in on College Football Playoff Expansion

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been outspoken about his ideas to improve the game of college football (like joint spring practices and scrimmages between different teams), for both fans and players, and he recently voiced his support for a 24-team playoff.

The College Football Playoff most recently expanded from four to 12 teams, and Sanders is aligned with what appears to be the majority of coaches when it comes to expanding the postseason field even further.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an interview with Front Office Sports' Baker Machado, Sanders revealed his stance on CFP expansion.

"I would love 24. I would love 24, that would be tremendous. If you would have had 24 teams a year ago, a multitude of teams from the Big 12 would have been participating in the playoffs. Not only which would have been perfect for the Big 12, and that's what we're standing on. I would love that. I don't know if we gonna attain that, but I love that number," Sanders told Machado.

"I would love 24 [teams in the CFP]... If you would've had 24 teams a year ago, a multitude of teams from the Big 12 would've been participating in the playoffs."



Colorado head coach Deion Sanders tells FOS why he's in favor of college football playoff expansion. pic.twitter.com/lpiOSaUt1B — Front Office Sports News (@FOS_News_) June 2, 2026

In the most recent CFP, BYU was the most prominent Big 12 team left out of the postseason. The Cougars did not make the cut after finishing with an 11-2 record. Both of BYU's losses came at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, including one in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Texas Tech was the only Big 12 team that made the playoff despite BYU being ranked No. 12. The current playoff's format gives automatic bids to the five highest-ranked conference champions, which included Tulane and James Madison in 2025, meaning BYU was pushed out.

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) is presented the MVP trophy and celebrates after they beat the against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Camping World Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

No. 15 Utah, No. 17 Arizona, and No. 21 Houston all finished in the CFP Selection Committee's top 25 and would likely all be in a 24-team field.

CFP Schedule for 2026-27 Revealed

The 24-team format that "Coach Prime" is in favor of has been criticized by many, but even the 12-team CFP has had its fair share of criticism. Most recently, the upcoming schedule for the CFP has been criticized for the long breaks in between rounds.

On Monday, the full CFP schedule was announced with the first round from Dec. 18-19, quarterfinals on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, and semifinals on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15. Finally, the national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 25, meaning the 12-team field will be decided in a little over a month.

What would a 24-team bracket look like? If the playoff does expand further, the schedule will likely undergo serious changes.

Colorado and the CFP

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Sanders and Colorado, the Buffaloes appear to have a long road ahead whether the playoff stays at 12 teams or expands to 24. According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado has the worst odds of winning the Big 12 and receiving an automatic bid to the CFP at +12,000.

DraftKing's win total for the Buffaloes is currently set at 3.5, indicating the oddsmakers are not expecting much improvement after Colorado's 3-9 season a year ago.

However, Sanders has made some key changes that could lead to wins, mainly the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve. After a season of uncertainty at quarterback, the Buffs are expected to turn to Julian Lewis, which should spark optimism in the offense.

A transfer portal class filled with players who have a history of production should also boost the roster, but can Colorado show enough improvement in the trenches to compete in the Big 12?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.