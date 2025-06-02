Deion Sanders On Why He Pushed Travis Hunter, Richard Sherman To Make Amends
Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter was one of the most versatile players in college football. Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman is known for being outspoken and criticized Hunter in 2024. Fortunately, the issue was resolved quickly.
Sherman called out Hunter as a wide receiver, calling him “bland,” which stung Hunter. Hunter had looked up to Sherman and the former Colorado player clapped back at him for the comments Sherman made.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders appeared on the podcast, “Say What Needs To Be Said,” with Asante Samuel, and revealed how he helped resolve the feud quickly. Sanders reflected on the issue and why he wanted to get the situation figured out as soon as possible.
“Richard said something about Travis,” Sanders said. “Travis got bent out of shape… He was mad. Then Travis went back on it.”
“I called Sherman. I said, ‘Sherman, get on the phone'," Sanders said. "We was on the practice field. I said, ‘Get on the phone right now, Travis. Ya’ll get this right. Because I love both of ya’ll. We gotta get this right.'”
One of the reasons that Sanders wanted to resolve the issue quickly was because of his history of feuding with Samuel.
“That wouldn’t have been in my spirit if that hadn’t happened with you and I called Richard and I told Richard and I said, ‘Richard, that happened with me with Asante man and we never fixed it.’ I said, ‘So, what I want ya’ll to do is fix it because these youngsters looking up to the OG’s and then when they OG’s say something to them they think it’s derogatory, that hurts man’.” Sanders explained.
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes' New Strengths Post-Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Travis Hunter Turns Heads With Route Running During Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Proving Himself As Teammate With Cleveland Browns
Sherman is a three-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion. He was a part of the Legion of Boom with the Seattle Seahawks, which is known as one of the best defenses in the NFL. Sherman was a player Hunter grew up watching and Sanders wanted the two to fix the issue quickly.
“‘Richard he said you was one of his best, that he looked up to and you said something about him,’ I said, 'You know how that broke that man?’ I said so fix it,” Sanders continued. “You encouraged me to fix it with them, man.”
Sanders forcing the two to get on the phone helped resolve the issue, as Sherman apologized publicly to Hunter not long after. Hunter in return spoke about Sherman’s apologizing and said there were no hard feelings.
Hunter went on to have a stellar 2024 season. As a cornerback, Hunter finished the season with 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. Offensively, he led the team in receiving yards with 1,258, averaging 13.1 yards per reception, and 15 touchdowns. Hunter went on to win the Heisman Trophy.
Hunter is now in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter is playing in the NFL as a wide receiver first, but already getting practice reps on defense.