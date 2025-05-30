Shedeur Sanders Not '100 Percent Lock' To Make Cleveland Browns Roster?
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Despite there being four healthy quarterbacks on the roster, the competition for the starting position is believed to be wide-open.
In addition to Sanders, the Browns selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the NFL Draft. Through free agency, the team brought in veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and while Deshaun Watson is still with the team, he is expected to start the season on injured reserve.
Despite the belief each quarterback has a shot, NFL insider James Palmer argues Sanders may not make the roster.
“Fifth-round picks are not a lock to make the roster,” Palmer said. “So, no, I don’t think he is 100% a lock.”
Although Palmer believes Sanders will make the roster, he emphasized that it is not a guarantee. Flacco and Pickett were brought in as veterans with a high chance to start. With Gabriel being drafted in the third round, he does not believe the Browns would use a day-two draft pick on someone they are planning to release.
“I think he is one of the highest-selling jerseys in the NFL right now. I think that, sometimes, plays a part, popularity. I hate to say it but it does oftentimes, especially in the eyes of owners. But you don’t draft a guy in the third round and cut him. I think one of the two, Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco, will make the team,” Palmer continued. “I think Shedeur is not a lock to make the roster. Do I think he does? Yes.”
Sanders has been one of the most talked about draft picks. The former Colorado quarterback went from being a first-round draft projection to being a fifth-round pick. With being talked about often and Cleveland’s history with quarterbacks, many expect him to make the roster. Though Palmer himself believes he will make the roster, it is not a guarantee.
Palmer argues the team is more likely to release one of the two veterans than Gabriel, citing the financial aspect.
“They’re financially tied to those guys completely equally, essentially like four million bucks for the year. So, there’s no advantage between the two veterans. I don’t think they’re both here,” Palmer said.
The Cleveland Browns kicked off their OTAs and while Sanders has not earned many reps yet, he has been showing off his accuracy. Sanders finished practice going 7-of-9 with three touchdowns. He scored the most touchdowns of the four quarterbacks, featuring a big pass to tight end Brendan Bates in the back of the endzone.
Though it may be a long shot, Sanders still has a chance to make the roster in 2025, even potentially starting a game. Since rookie minicamp, Sanders has had nothing but praise for the other quarterbacks on the team. He is embracing each personality and taking the opportunity to learn from them.
"Every day is fun going in there. Everything is real good. I'm happy. You got a bunch of different personalities in the quarterback room, and that's what it is. Just getting to talk to the quarterbacks that took NFL snaps, that played in the league, you're living the experience through them also and asking them whatever question comes to mind." Sanders said.