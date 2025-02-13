Deion Sanders will be faced with a decision he's never had to make
The evolving landscape of college football has drastically changed how players approach their careers, with branding and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals allowing them to secure financial stability before ever taking a snap at the collegiate level.
As a result, many athletes prioritize personal opportunities over long-term commitment to a program, making recruitment more competitive than ever. This shift has particularly impacted the Colorado Buffaloes, where Head Coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders now faces a challenge he hasn’t encountered during his time in Boulder—selecting a starting quarterback without Shedeur Sanders in the equation.
For the past two seasons, Shedeur Sanders was the undisputed leader under center for the Buffs. However, with his departure, Coach Prime must now decide who will take over as QB1 in Colorado’s quest for a Big 12 Championship. Unlike his tenure at Jackson State, where Shedeur was the clear choice before his freshman season, this time around, the Buffs have three legitimate contenders for the starting job: five-star freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, and two-year backup Ryan Staub.
Kendrick Lamar sparks record surge for Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max '96
Lewis arrives in Boulder as one of the most highly touted recruits in the nation. The young quarterback led Carrolton High School to a Georgia state championship appearance, boasting an impressive 75.8% completion rate last season. His precision, arm strength, and football IQ make him an exciting option for the Buffs' offense. However, jumping straight into the starting role as a true freshman is never an easy task, especially in a conference as competitive as the Big 12.
Meanwhile, Salter brings experience and proven production at the collegiate level. The dual-threat quarterback led Liberty to a stellar 13-1 record in 2023, showcasing his ability to extend plays and create opportunities with both his arm and legs. Though his 2024 season was slightly less successful at 8-4, Salter’s leadership and experience give him an edge over an incoming freshman. His ability to adapt to a new offensive system will be crucial if he hopes to secure the starting job.
Shedeur Sanders slides out of top-five in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Staub remains the most familiar face in the Buffs’ quarterback room. Having spent the past two seasons backing up Shedeur Sanders, Staub knows the offense inside and out. While he lacks the game experience of his competitors, his understanding of the system could make him a dark horse candidate to start.
With three viable options, Coach Prime has a tough decision ahead. The upcoming spring football game will be a pivotal moment for fans and coaches alike to see which quarterback is ready to take over the program. One thing is for sure—Buffs fans can’t wait to see who earns the keys to the kingdom.