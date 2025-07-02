Buffs Beat

DeSean Jackson Says Deion Sanders 'Opened Doors' For New Crop Of Coaches

New Delaware State Hornets coach DeSean Jackson said Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders "opened doors" for himself and other former NFL standouts to enter the head coaching realm. Jackson also pointed to Michael Vick, who now leads the Norfolk State Spartans.

Jack Carlough

New Delaware State head coach, and former Philadelphia Eagle, DeSean Jackson gives instructions during the Red-White intrasquad spring football game at Alumni Stadium in Dover on April 12, 2025.
In this story:

Beginning with Deion Sanders' takeover of the Jackson State Tigers in 2020, a recent trend has emerged of ex-NFL superstars entering the college football head coaching ranks.

Earlier this offseason, former Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeSean Jackson took the head coaching job at Delaware State, and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick became the 19th head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans. Neither had been a head coach at any level, and both lack significant assistant coaching experience, somewhat similar to Sanders' situation when he arrived at Jackson State.

According to Jackson, Sanders' success at Jackson State and now with the Colorado Buffaloes has paved the way for standout NFL players to pass their knowledge down to the next generation as a college head coach.

Jackson described Sanders as a trailblazer of sorts during a recent episode of Fox Sports' "All Facts No Brakes."

"Coach Prime, I can't stress enough about how he's opened doors up for guys like myself, and we talked about Michael Vick being at Norfolk — we play this year," Jackson said. "Just being able to learn from guys like him that has been at an HBCU when he was at Jackson State and now he at Colorado... They (Delaware State) won only two games in the past two years. I'm coming into a situation where I can't do no worse. I'm gonna bet on myself. Ain't no shoes too big for me to fill. With that being said, I feel like the foundation is set."

Neither Jackson nor Vick enjoyed quite the success Sanders did in the NFL, but both have brought immense energy to struggling college programs, much like "Coach Prime" did at Jackson State and Colorado. The Buffs went 1-11 in 2022 before Sanders arrived and have now won 13 games in the past two seasons.

It'll take plenty of work, but Jackson appears ready to turn energy into success at Delaware State.

"When I got out there, I gained another passion for the game," Jackson said. "We're not going to get that feeling back no more, so for me, going on and coaching, that void of me not playing no more, it helped. I'm able to give back to these young kids all the information I got and everything I've been taught from Andy Reid to Sean McVay, I'm able to instill it back to these young kids. I think for me, the sky is the limit. I got so much to pour into these young dudes."

In 15 NFL seasons, Jackson tallied 11,263 receiving yards and 58 touchdowns, with the bulk of his success coming in Philadelphia. Also similar to Sanders' path, Jackson was the offensive coordinator at California's Woodrow Wilson High School in 2024 before earning a head coaching opportunity at the college level.

