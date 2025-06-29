Early Preview Explains Colorado Buffaloes' Underdog Status Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
For the third straight year under coach Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have a difficult opponent awaiting them in their season opener.
In exactly two months, the ACC's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will visit Folsom Field looking to spoil Colorado's 2025 lid lifter. It's still early, but coach Brent Key's Yellow Jackets, who went 7-6 last season, are favored by about four points heading into their first-ever matchup against the Buffs.
On3 college football analyst J.D. Pickell recently shared his thoughts on Colorado-Georgia Tech while revealing his early lean. Key factors Pickell spoke on included Georgia Tech's likely advantage at the line of scrimmage and Colorado's currently undecided starting quarterback competition between Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.
"For me, I've seen too much from Georgia Tech to this point under Brent Key a season ago, where they were too physical, they were too solid to just totally dismiss them in this spot," Pickell said. "Very, very unconfidently, I'm gonna lean Georgia Tech... Even as we sit here right now recording this video, I'm not so sure I don't want to flip to Colorado, but I'll lean Georgia Tech, I'll lean line of scrimmage, which I think right now favors the Jackets. But if we get some confirmation on who's playing quarterback for Colorado, maybe some fall camp intel, that could definitely flip things."
Similar to Colorado's 2024 opener against the North Dakota State Bison, Georgia Tech is difficult to beat in the trenches and typically finds success running the ball. Returning quarterback Haynes King leads an offense that averaged 187 rushing yards and 237.5 passing yards per game last season.
Colorado is expected to take another step forward at the line of scrimmage, however. Left tackle Jordan Seaton is headed toward a massive sophomore season leading the offensive line while incoming transfers Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), Tavian Coleman (Texas State), Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State) and others should help keep the defensive line strong.
"They (Georgia Tech) are going to get north to south, they'll be dynamic, they'll be versatile. It'll be a lot for Colorado to have to handle," Pickell said. "But if Colorado, again, can bow up, then you put the game back on Haynes King as a thrower of the football. It's important to note now that Georgia Tech lost their best offensive weapon in (wide receiver) Eric Singleton when he transferred over to Auburn. So Haynes King, he can throw the ball now, but I would be very eager if I were Colorado to force the issue and force him to test that (in) his first game of the season on the road."
Pickell's keys to the game for Colorado sound plenty familiar. Outside of their loss to Kansas, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs enjoyed some defensive success last season by forcing opposing offenses to rely on subpar quarterbacking.