Elite Safety Recruit Lines Up Visit With Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
A highly sought-after defensive back prospect has his sights set on the Colorado Buffaloes.
Three-star safety recruit D'Montae Tims from the class of 2026 announced Monday that he will be in Boulder this weekend for an official visit with Colorado. Tims attends Armwood High School (Seffner, Florida) and is ranked by 247Sports composite as the No. 80 safety in his class.
Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes offered Tims on June 1, which the safety shared on social media and expressed pleasant surprise. Tims was previously committed to the Missouri Tigers but decommitted last May.
Shortly after, the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes threw their hats in the ring. Tims will visit Georgia the weekend of June 20, the same weekend in which he will take a second look at Missouri.
Tims also has plans to visit with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
This past weekend, Tims tripped with the Louisville Cardinals, an under-the-radar hub for his position. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander is an alum, and the last three NFL drafts have seen Louisville defensive backs selected.
In addition, several Big 12 and Power Four contenders have their eyes on Tims. He boasts offers from the Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas State Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels and Indiana Hoosiers.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising
MORE: Why Wide Receiver Transfer Hykeem Williams Chose Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Does Shedeur Sanders Impression Before WNBA Game
Listed at 6-1, 205 pounds, Tims is a versatile crux of Armwood's secondary who came into his own in 2024. He spent time at multiple spots, tallying 29 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups and two sacks as a junior.
"Coach Prime" loves his Florida boys at safety and beyond, bringing in Antonio Branch Jr. and Tawfiq Byard this past offseason. Branch was a three-star recruit from Miami, Florida, while Byard is a native of Maryland but transferred in after two seasons with the USF Bulls.
Tims could follow an extremely similar path to Branch. Both were three-star Floridians, and both decommitted from more established programs (Penn State Nittany Lions in Branch's case).
Byard, Branch and Carter Stoutmire are expected to lead Colorado's safety room this season under the watchful eye of defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis. Terrance Love and Noah King could also see action after transferring in this spring, from the Auburn Tigers and Kansas State, respectively.
Still, safety is seen as one of Colorado's weaker position groups as the 2025 season nears. It will be vital for someone to step into the shoes of Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, as both a tackling machine and a vocal leader for the secondary.
The cornerbacks may be where that leadership is made up for, as Preston Hodge and DJ McKinney return to spearhead the Buffs' defensive secondary. They'll start at crucial positions before likely pursuing careers in the NFL. Defensive backs RJ Johnson, Teon Parks, Makari Vickers and Tyrecus Davis will fill in additional spots when needed.
Tims would be another sound addition to Colorado's secondary, whose main goal for this fall is to hold strong without the presence of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. His visit this weekend will be one to keep an eye on as the Buffs aim to fill up their 2026 recruiting class.