Surprising Colorado Buffaloes With Highest NIL Valuations
The Colorado Buffaloes have been in the national spotlight nonstop since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder in 2022. And with that kind of attention comes something every program wants — more resources.
Since taking over, Sanders has pulled in five-star talent like two-way superstar and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, and quarterback Julian Lewis.
That level of recruiting has completely changed Colorado’s trajectory. As the roster improves, the players' NIL value has climbed right along with it.
According to On3, the Buffaloes’ top NIL valuations include Seaton, Lewis, center Zarian McGill, four-star tackle Carde Smith, and wide receiver Hykeem Williams. This group forms the core of Colorado’s rising roster value under Sanders.
- OT Jordan Seaton: $1.7M
- QB Julian Lewis: $1.1M
- IOL Zarian McGill: $119K
- OT Carde Smith: $111K
It’s a quick snapshot of how dramatically Colorado’s profile has shifted in just a few cycles. If Sanders keeps stacking wins and talent, that rise doesn’t look like it’s slowing anytime soon.
The Surprising Rise of Zarian McGill’s NIL Value
McGill’s NIL valuation is surprising for a few reasons — not least because he transferred from Louisiana Tech in the offseason. But even as unexpected as it may seem, his performance on the field explains why it’s well-earned.
Despite struggles across the Buffaloes’ offense this season, both McGill and Seaton have been among the best at their positions in the country.
The offensive line as a whole has arguably been the strongest it’s been under Sanders, with Seaton at left tackle and McGill anchoring the middle. Even as a senior, McGill’s NIL value has risen significantly, and it’s clear why: he’s earned it.
Sanders already has a reputation as a top recruiter, but seeing the development of a journeyman like McGill sends a powerful message to potential recruits. McGill spent time at multiple programs, including Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe, before landing in Boulder.
Once he arrived, everything clicked during his senior season — a testament to the program Sanders is building.
For players in the transfer portal, McGill’s story shows that Colorado isn’t just a place for top recruits; it’s a place where talent can grow, develop, and thrive. Sanders has proven he can land stars and help them reach their full potential.
How Quanell Farrakhan Jr. Shocked With His NIL Value
For many Buffaloes, stardom without standout production isn’t unusual. But for a player like Quanell Farrakhan Jr., it’s surprising — his NIL valuation ranks No. 6 on the team according to On3, ahead of defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and cornerback Noah King.
Farrakhan Jr. is a solid player who should have a long-term role with the Buffaloes for years to come. Both King and Oatis were expected to contribute this season but haven’t, which makes Farrakhan Jr.’s high NIL ranking even more notable.
Part of the reason for Farrakhan Jr.’s high NIL value is his strong social media presence and connection with fans. Brands see him as a relatable and engaging figure, which can translate into endorsements even without eye-popping stats.
It shows that off-field appeal can sometimes outpace on-field production. For him, it’s a sign that his marketability, presence, and potential have made him one of Colorado’s most valuable players beyond the stat sheet.