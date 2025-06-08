Caitlin Clark Pays Homage to Shedeur Sanders' Watch Celebration Before WNBA Game
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a notable celebration where he would flex his watch while wearing it on the field before and after games. Sanders became known for the celebration, eventually wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth around $70,000.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is one of the most notable women’s basketball players and paid homage to Sanders. Clark flexed her watch, which appeared to be a Rolex worth around $15,000-$20,000.
Clark wore the watch ahead of the Fever’s matchup against the Chicago Sky at Chicago United Center, before changing into Indiana gear and sitting on the sideline. Clark has missed several games due to a left quad strain she suffered against the New York Liberty on May 24.
Clark flexing her watch shows she is in good spirits as she awaits her return to the Fever. The former Iowa Hawkeye is hoping to return to game action on June 10 against the Atlanta Dream but is not going to rush back and risk losing more time.
Clark and Sanders have been some of the largest names in college sports in the past couple of years. Clark is on to her second season in the WNBA after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.
Sanders is entering his rookie season after dropping to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders has been one of the biggest names in media since his draft fall but is competing for a starting position with the Cleveland Browns.
Sanders is coming off a strong season with the Colorado Buffaloes. He passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and finished the season with a 74.0 completion percentage, demonstrating his accuracy throughout the season. One area of improvement Sanders will have to work on is not taking as many sacks. In 2024, the former Colorado quarterback was sacked 42 times.
Sanders entered the NFL Draft preparation as a first-round projection. While he may have fallen to the fifth round, that does not change who Sanders is as a player. The young quarterback is showing a strong work ethic with the Cleveland Browns, hoping to work his way up the depth chart, eventually becoming the starter.
Sanders is competing with four quarterbacks this summer, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson is out with an achilles injury and has an unknown return date, but he is working to come back and re-earn his spot as a starter as well.
"Those guys are doing great," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said at the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 Foundation Golf outing. "They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They're sponges in the meeting room which I think is really fun for me and my vantage point."
"I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there's Joe [Flacco], 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There's Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first-round draft pick that's been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There's Deshaun [Watson], had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that's the thing I'm really - it's fun to watch them get better sometimes just by listening," Stefanski continued.