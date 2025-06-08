Why Wide Receiver Transfer Hykeem Williams Chose Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes acquired wide receiver Hykeem Williams through the NCAA Transfer Portal in April. Williams transferred from the Florida State Seminoles following two seasons with the program, and he credits Colorado coach Deion Sanders as why he chose the Buffaloes.
Williams was a three-star player in the transfer portal, ranked the No. 211 player in the portal, and the No. 43 wide receiver, per On3. Though his receptions increased from five in 2023 to 16 in 2024, he was not seeing the production that was expected.
In a video posted by “Reach The People Media” on YouTube, Williams explained how wanting to play for Sanders and the coaching staff led to him transferring to Colorado.
“The production, I mean, it’s the best here for real,” Williams said. “Honestly, you getting put on the biggest showcase. You know what I’m saying? And I mean, it connects. I mean, you getting coached by some of the best. They done it. A lot of NFL come through here, so why not?”
While Sanders is the most notable coach with NFL experience for the Buffaloes, there are other staff members with NFL experience as well. The offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pat Shurmur for the Buffaloes has experience coaching in the league, winning the AP Assistant Coach of the Year with the Minnesota Vikings before becoming a head coach with the New York Giants.
In addition, Buffaloes running backs coach is NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk. The coaching staff has played a major role in recruiting and the transfer portal. Being surrounded by an experienced coaching staff could heavily benefit Williams.
Williams was a top recruit coming out of high school. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Williams was the No. 34 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 9 recruit from Florida. By transferring to Colorado, Williams could step up and play the potential he had coming out of high school. In 2024, Williams had just 187 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Williams is transferring to Colorado during a big transitional year as the team lost several wide receivers from the 2024 roster. Notably, wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In addition to Hunter, wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. all moved on to the NFL.
Wide receivers Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller are two notable returning receivers, but Williams has the potential to become the top target for the Buffaloes offense in 2025.
Colorado is expected to start Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter, but the Buffaloes also have five-star recruit Julian Lewis entering his true freshman season. There is a possibility Lewis sees the field throughout the season as well. With a new quarterback taking the lead this season, Williams can work on building chemistry, ultimately becoming a top target for either one.
The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 overall record, going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. While the Buffaloes may be building a new offense, Sanders is trusted by the school. He helped turn a one-win team into a winning program in just two seasons.