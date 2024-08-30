ESPN host slams Coach Prime saying, "The lap dog media gives him way too much credit"
Deion Sanders thrust Colorado into the national spotlight and it seems the hype is making a comeback in year two. The Buffaloes coach who is famous for his flamboyant personality and bold statements since his playing days has sparked both excitement and controversy since taking the helm in Boulder. His outspoken nature and relentless promotion of his team have drawn comparisons to figures like Muhammad Ali, but not everyone is convinced of his strategic approach.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum talked about Coach Prime on his show Thursday and slammed him once again, saying he was not as savvy as some believe, particularly when it comes to media manipulation. "I don't think he's as smart as everyone thinks he is," Finebaum remarked. "I think he's a good football mind, but when it comes to the media manipulation, I think the lap dog media gives him way too much credit for having figured out every angle."
Despite the skepticism, Sanders made an early statement in the 2024 season with a 31-26 victory over FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. This win was significant for Colorado, marking their first victory since last October, and temporarily quieting critics like Finebaum. The Buffaloes' win showcased Sanders' impact on the team, highlighting his ability to motivate and lead a program that had struggled in recent years.
Deion Sanders defends lack of clock management against North Dakota State
As Colorado moves forward, the challenge will be to maintain this momentum and continue proving doubters wrong. While Sanders' style may not resonate with everyone, his ability to command attention and generate excitement around Colorado football is undeniable. Now, it's up to the Buffaloes to keep building on their success and keep their critics silent.
Colorado heads to Lincoln to rekindle the Red Letter rivalry with Nebraska on Sept. 7 (7:30 p.m. ET/TV: NBC).