Deion Sanders defends lack of clock management against North Dakota State
Colorado opened its 2024 season with a hard-fought 31-26 victory over FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in Boulder on Thursday night. The Buffaloes, led by Deion Sanders, were prepared for a challenging game against a well-coached Bison team known for its physicality and discipline. Despite some tense moments, Colorado's star playmaker Travis Hunter proved to be the difference, scoring three touchdowns in a game where big plays were at a premium.
The Buffaloes jumped ahead early but faced relentless pressure from North Dakota State. After the Bison cut the lead to five points with Under three minutes left, Colorado needed to close out the game with one final possession. However, North Dakota State forced a crucial 3rd and 8 situation right after the two-minute warning. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders aimed a deep pass to LaJohntay Wester down the left sideline, which initially fell incomplete. However, a pass interference penalty on the Bison granted Colorado a fresh set of downs, putting them in a position to run out the clock.
With North Dakota State holding only one timeout, three kneel-downs would have ended the game. Yet, the Buffaloes opted for a first-down pass attempt, again targeting Wester deep, which stopped the clock and gave North Dakota State hope. Colorado then ran twice before punting, giving the Bison the ball back with 31 seconds left and 92 yards to traverse. Colorado's defense held strong, securing the victory.
Sanders defended the decision to throw late in the game, explaining the importance of staying aggressive. “You want first downs,” Sanders explained. “If you wanna run the clock down...you gotta look out there and say, ‘I've got one-on-one right here and I haven't seen one-on-one the whole game.’”
Shedeur Sanders delivered an impressive performance, throwing for 445 yards and four touchdowns. However, Colorado’s running game struggled, prompting Coach Prime to address concerns postgame. “You’ve gotta understand, you gotta take what people give you,” Sanders said. “You think we’re upset? We’re gonna have a lot more balance. Today was just that type of day.”
Colorado travels to Lincoln to face Nebraska in a highly-anticipated Week 2 matchup (7:30 p.m. ET/TV: NBC).