Everything Four-Star Recruit CJ Sadler Said About Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes
As he nears his college decision, four-star athlete CJ Sadler shared some encouraging words on his recent official visit with the Colorado Buffaloes.
The class of 2026 prospect from Detroit, Michigan, didn't exactly have the full Colorado experience with coach Deion Sanders still recovering from his health issues in Texas, but he did leave Boulder impressed by how the Buffs operated without their leader. Even more, Sadler said he was treated well by assistant coaches and current players during his trip to the Front Range.
"Just the people there," Sadler told Rivals about what stood out about his visit to Colorado. "'Coach Prime,' with him being away, the way they handled it without him, it was kind of nice. They treated me like family. They treated me like a little brother, from the recruiting staff to the coaches to the staff members and the rest of the staff, it just felt kind of like family. I just like the way they ran it without 'Coach Prime.'"
That's quite the testament to Sanders' staff, which has also been busy entertaining the likes of three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne, five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and other highly ranked prospects. While Sanders' return plan remains unclear, his Colorado football program is clearly in good hands this summer.
Sadler is the No. 7 athlete in his class and the No. 1 prospect in Michigan, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He's slated to announce his college commitment on Aug. 15 ahead of his senior season at Cass Technical High School.
Earlier this year, Sadler shared his goal of playing both wide receiver and cornerback at the college level. Sanders, a former two-way player himself, allowed Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, cornerback/wide receiver Isaiah Hardge and lineman Tyler Brown play both ways last season, giving Colorado a unique advantage in Sadler's recruitment.
"I want to play receiver, also I want to play on defense," Sadler told Rivals this spring. "That's going to be a factor where I commit to because I want to play both sides of the ball."
MORE: Deion Sanders Jr. Gives Health Update On Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders
MORE: Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders Share Fishing Trip In First Look Since Illness News
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: Deion Sanders To Flip Duke Commit Jayvian Tanelus?
Coach Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels and the Maryland Terrapins are also high on Sadler, who visited both schools earlier this summer.
"It was an honor for real because it's coach Belichick, it's him. Getting to sit down and talk to him, it was great and an honor," Sadler told Rivals. "(Belichick is) really one of the greatest coaches in the NFL."
Sadler also said Maryland has been active in his recruitment since the beginning, and he was interested in getting a closer look at coach Mike Locksley's program.
Colorado owns only two class of 2026 commitments — Illinois tight end Gavin Mueller and California EDGE Domata Peko Jr. — but that number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.