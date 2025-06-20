Brandon Davis-Swain Shares Excitement About 4-Star Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Target
A highly ranked class of 2026 recruiting target has caught the attention of current Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain.
On Thursday, four-star athlete CJ Sadler announced his plans to visit Boulder this upcoming weekend, and his post was met by Davis-Swain quote-tweeting a bullseye emoji. Davis-Swain's interest in Sadler makes sense as the two both hail from the Detroit, Michigan, area. The former was an Under Armour All-American at West Bloomfield High School while Sadler is a rising senior at Cass Technical High School, where he was the 2024 MaxPreps Player of the Year in Michigan.
With his commitment date set for Aug. 15, Sadler is also looking closely at the North Carolina Tar Heels, Maryland Terrapins, Miami Hurricanes and Michigan Wolverines. The 5-foot-9.5, 185-pound prospect visited UNC earlier this month and has also taken recent trips to Maryland and Michigan.
During his impressive junior season last fall, Sadler played both cornerback and wide receiver while helping Cass Technical win Michigan's Division I state title. Offensively, he finished the year with 51 catches for 1,043 yards to go along with 105 rushing yards and 180 passing yards. Sadler also caught 14 touchdowns, rushed for five, threw for four and scored three total return touchdowns on special teams.
Sadler was just as dominant on the defensive side of the ball, racking up 55 tackles, four interceptions and one sack.
His elite two-way production at Michigan's highest division of high school football suggests he's plenty capable of playing both ways in college. If so, Colorado would be a strong fit as coach Deion Sanders allowed Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, wide receiver and cornerback Isaiah Hardge and lineman Tyler Brown see two-way action last season.
"I want to play receiver, also I want to play on defense," Sadler told Rivals this spring. "That's going to be a (big) factor where I commit to because I want to play both sides of the ball."
Sanders made clear last year that he's willing to allow players to go both ways if they prove campable.
“A lot of coaches lie, and they tell them (recruits), 'I’m gonna give you the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball,' and we never see it,” Sanders said following Colorado's win over Utah last season. “First of all, I don’t lie. Second of all, I did it, so I know it’s doable. I know it can be allowed if a young man has that type of talent. Now, some of these guys, you were like that in high school, but you ain’t like that in college. You really need to focus on one thing, but we’re fortunate to have three guys."
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class features two three-star commits — tight end Gavin Mueller and EDGE Domata Peko Jr. — and is ranked last in the Big 12 Conference. That will likely change soon, though, with Sadler and several other top prospects expressing considerable interest in the Buffs.