Show Staubber: How Quarterback Ryan Staub's 'Dream' Revamped Colorado Buffaloes' Reality
Tension turned to confusion. Confusion turned to fear. Fear turned to shock. Shock turned to elation. Elation turned to a stadium of students chanting "Q-B-1! Q-B-1!"
But for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub, it was only Saturday.
The long-overlooked redshirt sophomore became an unsung hero as Colorado defeated the Delaware Blue Hens 31-7. Thrust into a moment where disaster could strike if he didn't deliver, Staub shattered all expectations and threw his program's quarterbacking future for a loop in just four drives.
Staub's Dream Comes True
Staub stunned the masses, but not coach Deion Sanders. He'd planned out this moment since Thursday, offering a prayer that was answered.
“I saw what I’ve been seeing in practice for the last few years," Sanders told Alexa Landestoy of FOX postgame. "This is who he is, it’s who he’s always been. He just needed opportunity. That’s all he needed.”
After two seasons behind quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Staub could have taken the easy way out. Despite flashes of brilliance when his number was called, the program was not moving in his direction, recruiting lauded freshman Julian Lewis and nabbing veteran transfer Kaidon Salter.
Rather than a move to the transfer portal, Staub stuck it out. He waited with his nose to the grindstone. And when his patience paid off on Saturday,
But in the modern age of college athletics, why wait?
“I had a dream, and I saw something, and I just wanted to chase it," Staub said. "I love being here, I love playing for Coach Prime, and I’m just so blessed I got the opportunity. All I needed was that opportunity, and we got more work to do.”
Staub's Skillset Could Stick
When asked why he stayed in Boulder at the postgame presser, Staub was far less eloquent but shed further light on his journey to Saturday's eruption.
"To be honest, I don't know," Staub said. "I kind of fell in love with the process. I really enjoyed being here. I enjoyed being in this building, under our coach. I didn't really know where I was at. I stuck my head down and decided to keep working, and I got rewarded for that."
That process could be what gives him staying power in the starting spot. While Salter and Lewis have their strengths, Staub's ability to push the ball downfield brought about an energy that Colorado has needed through two weeks of play.
The Buffs' offense still has plenty of warts, mainly stemming from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's conservative play-calling. But on both deep sideline balls to wide receiver Sincere Brown, one of which was a 71-yard touchdown, Staub had the comfort to check out of would-be checkdowns and create splash plays before the snap.
"I've been here for almost three years with him now, and we've built a great relationship and a lot of trust," Staub said of Shumur. "He knows exactly what I'm good at and what I like, and we were able to roll."
No Hard Feelings?
When pressed postgame, Coach Prime shared he knew his quarterback plan going forward, but he did not tip his hand. However, the blunt nature of his comment could indicate that Staub will start next week against the Houston Cougars.
Salter's body language spelled dejection once Staub exited to let him back in, as the Liberty Flames transfer played well in his earlier drives but did not bottle up the same lightning as Staub.
Managing quarterback confidence, especially for Salter, is key for Sanders to prevent this quarterback carousel from generating any hostility or demoralization. Staub's underdog story is compelling, but Coach Prime has tough decisions ahead with Salter in his final year of eligibility and Lewis ultimately geared to take the reins from Shedeur Sanders.
"That strengthens your team," Sanders said of Staub's performance. "That strengthens who you say that you are with the coaching staff, and other guys from around the country say, 'Oh my god, they played the guy that was the third string quarterback, and guess what? He balled out so much the whole student section was chanting his name.'"