Former Colorado Buffaloes Who Dazzled At New Football Programs

Such is life.

Coach Deion Sanders has embraced the transfer portal with the Colorado Buffaloes, for all its highs and lows. An often brutal aspect of shuffling rosters is a player who thrives anywhere except the place thought of as their biggest stage of success.

And yet, that's been the case for a litany of Buffs. Many have come and gone, riding the portal's waves to better days outside of Boulder.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Which Coach Prime-era talents rose their stock around the country in 2025?

Colton Hood, Cornerback, Tennessee

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) reacts after a pass break up against the Syracus | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Projected to start for Colorado's secondary this past fall, Hood suddenly transferred following the forced departure of his running back brother, Brandon. He joined the Tennessee Volunteers and instantly emerged as a difference-maker.

Hood returned a fumble for a touchdown in Rocky Top's opener against Syracuse, then snagged a pick-six four weeks later. He finished the regular season tied for a team-high 34 solo tackles (50 total), a forced fumble and was second on the Vols with eight pass breakups.

Kahlil Benson, Offensive Tackle, Indiana

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive linesman Kahlil Benson (67) celebrates with the fans following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Joining Colorado in 2024 by way of the Hoosiers, Benson struggled to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders before returning to Indiana last January. He was then a 10-game starter for the nation's No. 1 team and Big Ten champions.

He was inconsistent in pass protection but a bruiser by land, logging a 77.4 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade. Benson played alongside a Heisman Trophy winner for a second straight season (wide receiver Travis Hunter, quarterback Fernando Mendoza) and is in pole position to end his college career with a National Championship.

Anthony Hankerson, Running Back, Oregon State

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

One of the lone bright spots of Colorado's porous 2023 run game, Hankerson found a home in Corvallis. He's been a consistent tough runner for Oregon State over the past two seasons, rushing for 1,000-plus yards twice and 24 touchdowns along the way.

MORE: New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career

MORE: What Colorado's TV Ratings Say About Deion Sanders' Impact

MORE: Comparing Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman Trophy Win to Travis Hunter's

Jaylen Wester, Linebacker, Western Kentucky

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos linebacker Jaylen Wester (25) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brother to star Buffs wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, Jaylen came and went with his kin. The linebacker logged 15 tackles for Colorado in 2024, but that number skyrocketed to 94 after transferring to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

That mark led the team and ranked sixth in Conference USA. He also garnered a 79.7 run defense grade.

Johnny Chaney Jr., Linebacker, Florida International

Middle Tennessee running back Rickey Hunt Jr. (28) carries the ball as FIU linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. (0) dives ad misses a tackle during the college football game at MTSU, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two spots ahead of Wester among Conference USA's tackling leaders was Chaney. He went from Buffs benchwarmer in 2024 to an all-conference Florida International Panther this past fall.

Chaney, who started his career with Florida A&M, registered 99 tackles (60 solo) and forced two fumbles and snagged two sacks as a senior.

Omarion Cooper, Cornerback, Memphis

Memphis’ Omarion Cooper (1) runs back from a drill during practice at the Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A starter for Colorado in 2023, Cooper has bounced around but put up a solid senior year. He started all 12 games for the Memphis Tigers this past season and tallied 36 tackles, six pass defenses, a forced fumble and an interception.

Vito Tisdale, Cornerback, Eastern Kentucky

Kentucky's Vito Tisdale celebrates stopping the play against Louisville.Nov. 27, 2021 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tisdale suited up for just three snaps in 2023 at Colorado but has become a star in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). He broke up 13 passes and snared four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels this past season.

Myles Slusher, Safety, Purdue

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Myles Slusher (9) celebrates an interception against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Slusher was a solid third safety in Boulder two seasons ago, then missed 2024 due to injury. He then rose as a threat on Purdue's backline, starting nine games and ranking fourth on the Boilermakers with 62 tackles. He also had a sack, forced fumble and interception.