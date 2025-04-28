Four Former Colorado Buffaloes Players Invited To Denver Broncos Rookie Mini-Camp
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, general manager George Paton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph were all in Boulder for the Colorado Buffaloes' pro day earlier this month, and the NFL contingent seemingly liked what they saw from a couple of overlooked prospects.
After going unpicked in the 2025 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Justin Mayers and defensive tackle Shane Cokes each received an invite to the Broncos' rookie mini-camp. Both took part in Colorado's pro day and now have another opportunity to impress NFL eyes.
Two other former Buffs also received a mini-camp invite from the Broncos in tight end Michael Harrison (per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic) and quarterback Blake Stenstrom. Harrison spent four seasons (2020-23) as a walk-on at Colorado before transferring to San Diego State, and Stenstrom was a backup quarterback in Boulder from 2018-19 who moved on to Princeton.
Mayers played in 35 games across five seasons at UTEP before transferring to Colorado last offseason. During his lone year with the Buffs, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound guard started in seven games and allowed two sacks, five quarterback hurries and seven pressures in 366 pass-blocking snaps. He also played in the Hula Bowl after the season.
“I was just blessed for the opportunity to be in this beautiful facility, the stadium, the crowd,” Mayers told BuffZone. “Every week, Folsom was rocking and sold out. That’s just something that you can only experience in first person. I thank 'Coach Prime' (coach Deion Sanders) and the coaches for coaching me hard, believing in me in the right times, and just pushing me and kind of lead me into my next chapter of life.”
MORE: Nick Saban On Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide: 'I Feel Bad For Shedeur'
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Prank Call From Pretend NFL Team During Draft Fall: 'Why Get Mad?'
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott Addresses 'Unfair' Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Fall, Controversy
MORE: Deion Sanders Amazed At Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Fall Controversy: 'This The Devil'
Cokes spent two seasons in Boulder and was one of Colorado's top leaders on the defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound former Dartmouth transfer totaled 19 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and one sack with the Buffs last season. According to KRPC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, Cokes also received an invite to the Seattle Seahawks' rookie mini-camp.
Four former Colorado players were selected in the NFL Draft, the program's most since 2017. Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round while wide receivers LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) both went in the sixth round.
Colorado products who signed an undrafted free-agent deal include safeties Shilo Sanders (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jaguars), defensive end BJ Green II (Jaguars) and wide receiver Will Sheppard (Buccaneers). Safety Herman Smith III, a former Jackson State and Idaho State transfer who spent one season with the Buffs, also received a rookie mini-camp invite from the Las Vegas Raiders.