Former Colorado Buffaloes Teammates Reunite in NFL Preseason Practice

NFL players and former Colorado Buffaloes standouts, Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., are hours apart now on different teams but reunited at a joint practice in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday.

A social media post by the Carolina Panthers reading "Two young Buffs" brought joy to the Colorado Buffaloes fanbase. Seeing Horn and Hunter together again was a reminder of the incredible impact they had on the Colorado program.

CU football athlete Travis Hunter (12), quarterback Shadeur Sanders (middle) and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. celebrate Hunter's touchdown reception against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two young buffs pic.twitter.com/BeLVcPMzLT — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 19, 2026

The Colorado Connection

Before they were NFL players, Hunter and Horn were teammates in Boulder during one of the most memorable stretches in recent Colorado history.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This past off-season, Colorado was in the news quite often for their heavy utilization of the transfer portal. Well, back in 2023, the program benefitted from the transfer portal with the addition of Horn. The wide receiver came to the Buffaloes from South Florida and immediately became an important part of the Colorado offense. Horn finished his first season with 58 receptions for 567 yards and six touchdowns.

For Hunter, he quickly became the centerpiece of Colorado’s program. In his final college season in 2024, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while also making an impact on defense with four interceptions, 36 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That last season of his ended with Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy and establishing himself as one of the most talented players in college football.

Horn was right in there contributing to the success of that team as he provided another weapon for Colorado’s offense playing alongside Hunter during the Buffaloes’ transition into the Big 12.

Now, they’re on different teams in different conferences playing in the NFL but Wednesday’s reunion gave Colorado fans a chance to see two familiar faces together again.

Hunter and Horn may be focused on building their own professional careers but their connection to Colorado will forever remain. Seeing the two of them together again was a special training camp moment for Buffaloes fans everywhere.

Travis Hunter, Jimmy Jr. Horn Reunite in NFL Preseason

Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, entered the NFL with enormous expectations following his 2024 Heisman Trophy win with the Buffaloes. He then became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars selected Hunter with the intention of allowing him to continue doing what made him so unique at Colorado as he contributed on both sides of the ball.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) puts on a hat from a fan after a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His rookie season showed flashes of why Jacksonville viewed him as such a special prospect despite being cut short due to injury.

Hunter appeared in seven games in 2025 when he recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense. He also played cornerback, recording 15 tackles and three passes defended. One of his best performances being against the Los Angeles Rams when he caught eight passes for 101 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown.

The wide receiver’s 2025 season ultimately ended after he suffered a knee injury that required surgery. Now healthy and back on the field ready for training camp, expectations remain high.

The Jaguars continue to view Hunter as a two-way player even though his defensive responsibilities could increase in his role this season. Thus far in training camp, the former Buffalo has already made impressive plays on both offense and defense.

As for Horn, now a Carolina Panthers wide receiver, the Colorado alum is entering a crucial season of his own.

Aug 4, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs after the catch during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being selected by Carolina in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Horn didn’t see all that much action as a rookie. He finished his first professional season with 11 receptions for 108 yards.

Now, the Panthers could be eager to see if Horn can take a leap forward. His speed and versatility give him the opportunity to earn a larger role on the Panthers’ offense. His familiarity with the game could definitely help him stand out as he competes for playing time.

For Horn, the 2026 season is an opportunity for him to prove himself and prove that he can become more than a depth piece.

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