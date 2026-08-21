Former Colorado Buffaloes Teammates Reunite in NFL Preseason Practice
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NFL players and former Colorado Buffaloes standouts, Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., are hours apart now on different teams but reunited at a joint practice in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday.
A social media post by the Carolina Panthers reading "Two young Buffs" brought joy to the Colorado Buffaloes fanbase. Seeing Horn and Hunter together again was a reminder of the incredible impact they had on the Colorado program.
The Colorado Connection
Before they were NFL players, Hunter and Horn were teammates in Boulder during one of the most memorable stretches in recent Colorado history.
This past off-season, Colorado was in the news quite often for their heavy utilization of the transfer portal. Well, back in 2023, the program benefitted from the transfer portal with the addition of Horn. The wide receiver came to the Buffaloes from South Florida and immediately became an important part of the Colorado offense. Horn finished his first season with 58 receptions for 567 yards and six touchdowns.
For Hunter, he quickly became the centerpiece of Colorado’s program. In his final college season in 2024, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while also making an impact on defense with four interceptions, 36 tackles and 11 pass breakups.
That last season of his ended with Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy and establishing himself as one of the most talented players in college football.
Horn was right in there contributing to the success of that team as he provided another weapon for Colorado’s offense playing alongside Hunter during the Buffaloes’ transition into the Big 12.
Now, they’re on different teams in different conferences playing in the NFL but Wednesday’s reunion gave Colorado fans a chance to see two familiar faces together again.
Hunter and Horn may be focused on building their own professional careers but their connection to Colorado will forever remain. Seeing the two of them together again was a special training camp moment for Buffaloes fans everywhere.
Travis Hunter, Jimmy Jr. Horn Reunite in NFL Preseason
Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, entered the NFL with enormous expectations following his 2024 Heisman Trophy win with the Buffaloes. He then became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars selected Hunter with the intention of allowing him to continue doing what made him so unique at Colorado as he contributed on both sides of the ball.
His rookie season showed flashes of why Jacksonville viewed him as such a special prospect despite being cut short due to injury.
Hunter appeared in seven games in 2025 when he recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense. He also played cornerback, recording 15 tackles and three passes defended. One of his best performances being against the Los Angeles Rams when he caught eight passes for 101 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown.
The wide receiver’s 2025 season ultimately ended after he suffered a knee injury that required surgery. Now healthy and back on the field ready for training camp, expectations remain high.
The Jaguars continue to view Hunter as a two-way player even though his defensive responsibilities could increase in his role this season. Thus far in training camp, the former Buffalo has already made impressive plays on both offense and defense.
As for Horn, now a Carolina Panthers wide receiver, the Colorado alum is entering a crucial season of his own.
After being selected by Carolina in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Horn didn’t see all that much action as a rookie. He finished his first professional season with 11 receptions for 108 yards.
Now, the Panthers could be eager to see if Horn can take a leap forward. His speed and versatility give him the opportunity to earn a larger role on the Panthers’ offense. His familiarity with the game could definitely help him stand out as he competes for playing time.
For Horn, the 2026 season is an opportunity for him to prove himself and prove that he can become more than a depth piece.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23