Colorado Cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. Admits What Made Him Transfer Across Big 12

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jason Stokes Jr. was one of the team’s latest additions in the transfer portal this offseason. The former Utah Ute committed to the Buffaloes on Jan. 17 with four years to play three.

His decision in the transfer portal was an indication of where he was banking his future, as these are the most crucial years of his college football career development-wise. He revealed what sold him on Boulder and who helped him get acclimated to Colorado’s program in an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Liam Howard.

What sold Jason Stokes Jr. on the Colorado Buffaloes

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) is brought down by Utah Utes cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. (13) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It likely wasn’t easy for Stokes to transfer within his own conference, much less to a rival team. The Buffaloes coaching staff likely knew this, and had quite the pitch prepared for Stokes when he arrived in Boulder for his visit. He revealed what Colorado’s staff said that sold him on transferring to the Buffaloes.

“They told me that I have the potential to be great,” Stokes said. “To do everything I’ve ever wanted to do to make dreams into reality. Then they sat me down and showed me proven ways that they are going to help me every single day. Which they have, and it has made me completely better.”

Part of what has helped Stokes develop so quickly while at Colorado is the way that he has responded to coaching. The Buffs’ staff has made it clear that responding positively to coaching is what sets you on the fast track to stardom in the black and gold, and Stokes has answered that call.

Who helped Jason Stokes Jr. acclimate to his new team

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something that has helped him take well to coaching is how highly he views the staff and senior teammates offering guidance from a different standpoint. Stokes credited cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher and safety Naeten Mitchell as people who helped him get acclimated to Boulder after his commitment.

“Coach [Aaron Fletcher] was one of them,” Stokes said. “I actually have a past with coach Fletcher; I’ve known him for a little while because we’re from the same hometown. And [Nateten Mitchell], I’ve known him since high school as well. But I’ve really just been bonding with the guys since I first got down here…and just building that brotherhood in the locker room.”

Jason Stokes Jr.’s thoughts on defensive coordinator Chris Marve

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He also credited defensive coordinator Chris Marve. Marve has had success in the past in developing secondaries as a defensive coordinator, with his 2023 Virginia Tech Hokies roster being a prime example. That team had players like NFL first-round draft pick Mansoor Delane in the secondary, as well as defensive backs Dorian Strong, Derrick Canteen and Jalen Stroman, who are all currently on NFL rosters.

Therefore, Marve knows a thing or two about developing high-potential defensive backs into stars, and he sees that same potential in Stokes.

“[Getting to know him has] been a blessing,” Stokes said. “Coach Marve is a phenomenal coach, leader and human being. When he first got the job, I remember he pulled me aside and said, ‘I believe in you, and you really have the potential.’ So to be able to play for somebody who believes in you and puts in as much work as you do as a player, that means a lot to me.”

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