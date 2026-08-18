Colorado Buffaloes Add New Sponsor to Folsom Field

The Colorado Buffaloes' iconic home of Folsom Field will have a new sponsor on the field, as Colorado is one of 13 programs to sign a deal with Progressive, brokered by Learfield. In addition to adding a logo onto the playing surface inside Folsom Field, Progressive will also have a presence throughout video boards on the stadium and other fan experiences on game day during the whole season.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes open the season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, meaning fans will have to wait until Sept. 12 when Colorado hosts Weber State to see what the new sponsorship looks like at Folsom Field.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We are excited to be a part of the college football landscape with this investment. It is an opportunity to support the collegiate student-athletes at these storied institutions as well as create a unique viewing experience for the fans. College football is ingrained in the cultures at these universities, and we are proud to be a small part of those traditions," said Sean Freeman, media business leader at Progressive in a press release.

Schools Sign Sponsorship Deals With Progressive

Colorado is joined by the following schools as newest partners with the insurance company:

Boise State

Georgia

Iowa

Kansas State

Ole Miss

Oregon

Purdue

SMU

Syracuse

Texas Tech

USC

Wake Forest

Colorado Buffaloes Maximizing Revenue

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new logo is the latest of changes undergone in Boulder as Colorado swapped out the natural grass for artificial turf prior to the 2025 season. Doing so has allowed the Buffaloes to host concerts in Folsom Field during the offseason, with Rufus Du Sol scheduled to perform in Boulder on Aug. 22.

Colorado's new athletic director Fernando Lovo has stressed the importance of fundraising, and staying competitive in college sports means having resources to pull from. The Buffaloes certainly are not hurting, giving Sanders an annually salary of $10 million that ranks just outside the top 10 highest-paid coaches in college football.

However, adding sponsorship deals like the one with Progressive is a seemingly smart investment on the Buffaloes' part, joining some of the biggest brands in the sport like USC, Georgia, and Oregon. One revenue source remains open as Colorado has yet to announce any jersey sponsorship deals outside of the Big 12's agreement with Monster.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have also thought more outside the box, and the school will be hosting the Denver Nuggets for a preseason game against the Utah Jazz.

The deal with Progressive is the latest sign of Colorado getting involved and remaining competitive with the rest of the country.

A recent report from 247Sports' Chris Hummer and John Talty revealed that Colorado is one of 10 schools in the Big 12 spending under $20 million on their respective rosters. The Buffaloes also felt the effects of name, image, and likeness (NIL) in basketball with a talented young core departing through the transfer portal.

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